DeCats Price (DECATS)
The live price of DeCats (DECATS) today is 0.781426 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.81K USD. DECATS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeCats Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- DeCats price change within the day is +0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the DECATS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DECATS price information.
During today, the price change of DeCats to USD was $ +0.00337466.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeCats to USD was $ -0.3904900591.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeCats to USD was $ -0.3847882280.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeCats to USD was $ -1.0083479029848865.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00337466
|+0.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.3904900591
|-49.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3847882280
|-49.24%
|90 Days
|$ -1.0083479029848865
|-56.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of DeCats: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+0.43%
-2.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We were originally a memecoin for cat lovers, founded by millionaire Domconex, founder of Debank: https://debank.com/profile/0x4e5ed30e3b4eb39abce3c150f31e180a3ae5806e. After that, our community grew strongly, the team decided to develop the project seriously, the team started by locking 72% of the initial Tokens in LP, 50% locked in Virtuswap Lp, 50% locked at Quickswap's Lp Gamma, our next roadmap is coming: NFT issuance December 2023, Polygon fundraising early 2024, Gamefi Decats release late 2024 (We've been working with the team gamefi developer from Vietnam),
|1 DECATS to AUD
A$1.26591012
|1 DECATS to GBP
￡0.63295506
|1 DECATS to EUR
€0.75798322
|1 DECATS to USD
$0.781426
|1 DECATS to MYR
RM3.50860274
|1 DECATS to TRY
₺27.6624804
|1 DECATS to JPY
¥123.20743742
|1 DECATS to RUB
₽79.41632438
|1 DECATS to INR
₹67.33547842
|1 DECATS to IDR
Rp12,810.26024544
|1 DECATS to PHP
₱46.104134
|1 DECATS to EGP
￡E.39.5010843
|1 DECATS to BRL
R$4.78232712
|1 DECATS to CAD
C$1.12525344
|1 DECATS to BDT
৳95.31834348
|1 DECATS to NGN
₦1,211.50724188
|1 DECATS to UAH
₴33.18716222
|1 DECATS to VES
Bs41.415578
|1 DECATS to PKR
Rs218.58048072
|1 DECATS to KZT
₸414.32769372
|1 DECATS to THB
฿27.09985368
|1 DECATS to TWD
NT$25.87301486
|1 DECATS to CHF
Fr0.71109766
|1 DECATS to HKD
HK$6.07949428
|1 DECATS to MAD
.د.م7.88458834