Dark MAGA Price (DMAGA)
The live price of Dark MAGA (DMAGA) today is 0.00367345 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.68M USD. DMAGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dark MAGA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 148.76K USD
- Dark MAGA price change within the day is -13.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of Dark MAGA to USD was $ -0.000567559230745049.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dark MAGA to USD was $ -0.0004110708.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dark MAGA to USD was $ -0.0012046289.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dark MAGA to USD was $ +0.0008863931803623285.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000567559230745049
|-13.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004110708
|-11.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012046289
|-32.79%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0008863931803623285
|+31.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dark MAGA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.00%
-13.38%
-15.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DMAGA (Dark MAGA) is a Solana-based cryptocurrency designed to capture the spirit of the Dark MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. DMAGA emerged amid rising political tensions in the United States, serving as a digital rallying point for supporters of President Donald Trump and the ideologies tied to his administration. Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has garnered passionate support. Even after leaving office, his influence continues to loom over the political landscape, spawning movements like "Dark MAGA," characterized by an aggressive stance. DMAGA is a digital manifestation of this ethos. Launched on the Solana blockchain for its performance and low transaction costs, Solana's scalability and speed make it ideal for decentralized applications and assets, including political tokens like DMAGA. The coin's purpose goes beyond financial transactions, serving as a symbol of allegiance and a means of fundraising for Dark MAGA causes. A pivotal moment for DMAGA was the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, when a highly publicized attempt on Donald Trump's life shocked the nation. This incident galvanized the Dark MAGA movement, intensifying their resolve and embedding their beliefs in the cryptocurrency. DMAGA represents more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a digital emblem of a politically charged movement. Rooted in Trump's ethos and catalyzed by dramatic events, DMAGA serves as a conduit for political expression, financial interaction, and ideological solidarity within the Dark MAGA community.
