Crypto Unicorns Price (CU)
The live price of Crypto Unicorns (CU) today is 0.00457857 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 216.67K USD. CU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypto Unicorns Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.98 USD
- Crypto Unicorns price change within the day is -3.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 47.31M USD
During today, the price change of Crypto Unicorns to USD was $ -0.000146126134591177.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Unicorns to USD was $ -0.0006753102.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Unicorns to USD was $ -0.0020402460.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Unicorns to USD was $ -0.019022221701542223.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000146126134591177
|-3.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006753102
|-14.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020402460
|-44.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.019022221701542223
|-80.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Unicorns: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-3.09%
-13.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crypto Unicorns ($CU) are the Unicorn multiverse's primary value token. Holders will be able to utilize these tokens in a variety of ways including: - Governance! CU can be staked to receive sCU which can be used to vote on governance proposals that shape the future of the DAO. In addition to the governance benefit, staked CU also generates rewards in the form of CU. - Liquidity Providing! CU can be paired with ETH, entered into a LP position, and staked to earn CU, XAI, and other rewards! - Unicorns! CU is required to breed or evolve unicorns within the core game!. - Rituals! CU is required to mint rituals that can be used to produce minions and increase your shadowcorn prestige. - Supplies! CU can be used to purchase seedbags, materials, boosters, and berries from the in-game marketplace (RMP). - Unicorn Party! CU can be used to participate in unicorn party games (bumpercorns, mob run, trivia, bingo, and more coming soon! - Rainbow Rumble! CU can be used to participate in rainbow rumble tournaments and events. - Crafting! CU can be used to craft items through the in-game workshop. - Opponent Selection! CU can be used to reroll opponents in Twilight Tactics to ensure you locate a good matchup. - Quests! CU can be used as an entry cost for in-game quests. - Codices! CU can be used to purchase codices in-game which can be used to craft gems.
|1 CU to AUD
A$0.0072799263
|1 CU to GBP
￡0.0036170703
|1 CU to EUR
€0.0043496415
|1 CU to USD
$0.00457857
|1 CU to MYR
RM0.020603565
|1 CU to TRY
₺0.1611198783
|1 CU to JPY
¥0.7162714908
|1 CU to RUB
₽0.4713179958
|1 CU to INR
₹0.3889037358
|1 CU to IDR
Rp73.8478928871
|1 CU to PHP
₱0.2693572731
|1 CU to EGP
￡E.0.2329576416
|1 CU to BRL
R$0.0278377056
|1 CU to CAD
C$0.0065473551
|1 CU to BDT
৳0.5448956157
|1 CU to NGN
₦7.0765920063
|1 CU to UAH
₴0.1912468689
|1 CU to VES
Bs0.23350707
|1 CU to PKR
Rs1.2693169611
|1 CU to KZT
₸2.3946378957
|1 CU to THB
฿0.1561750227
|1 CU to TWD
NT$0.1493987391
|1 CU to CHF
Fr0.0040749273
|1 CU to HKD
HK$0.0355754889
|1 CU to MAD
.د.م0.0458772714