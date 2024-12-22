CoinCreate Price (CREA)
The live price of CoinCreate (CREA) today is 0.02210529 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.22M USD. CREA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CoinCreate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.46K USD
- CoinCreate price change within the day is -15.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CREA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of CoinCreate to USD was $ -0.00408470658577916.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CoinCreate to USD was $ +0.0647930100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CoinCreate to USD was $ +0.0515750479.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CoinCreate to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00408470658577916
|-15.59%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0647930100
|+293.11%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0515750479
|+233.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CoinCreate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
-15.59%
+0.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CoinCreate offers a complete suite of tools for deploying tokens, staking contracts, vesting contracts, governance systems, NFT collections, and more - all from a single platform. Say goodbye to multiple fragmented services and manage everything in one place. Key Features • Over 9 contract types • Available on 8+ chains and counting • User friendly UI/UX dashboard • OpenZeppelin security • Fully customizable contracts • Cross-chain compatability Key Benefits • Reduced contract development costs • Reduced development time • Access to secure templates • Rapid market entry • Easy-to-use Target Audience • Web3 projects (existing & new) • Businesses • Average blockchain user • Artists Launchpad & KYC Audits • Launch partner: PROOF PLATFORM • KYC and Audit Partner : ASSURE DEFI
|1 CREA to AUD
A$0.0351474111
|1 CREA to GBP
￡0.0174631791
|1 CREA to EUR
€0.0210000255
|1 CREA to USD
$0.02210529
|1 CREA to MYR
RM0.099473805
|1 CREA to TRY
₺0.7778851551
|1 CREA to JPY
¥3.4581515676
|1 CREA to RUB
₽2.2755185526
|1 CREA to INR
₹1.8776233326
|1 CREA to IDR
Rp356.5368855687
|1 CREA to PHP
₱1.3004542107
|1 CREA to EGP
￡E.1.1247171552
|1 CREA to BRL
R$0.1344001632
|1 CREA to CAD
C$0.0316105647
|1 CREA to BDT
৳2.6307505629
|1 CREA to NGN
₦34.1657151711
|1 CREA to UAH
₴0.9233379633
|1 CREA to VES
Bs1.12736979
|1 CREA to PKR
Rs6.1282495467
|1 CREA to KZT
₸11.5612877229
|1 CREA to THB
฿0.7540114419
|1 CREA to TWD
NT$0.7212956127
|1 CREA to CHF
Fr0.0196737081
|1 CREA to HKD
HK$0.1717581033
|1 CREA to MAD
.د.م0.2214950058