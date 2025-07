ข้อมูล Chips (CHIPS)

$CHIPS is a token that accesses a growing suite of web3 dApps and is the official token of the Cappy Collective. The $CHIPS token is designed to provide multiple avenues of fun ways to engage with the community on Sei Network. Whether through head to head battles via BattleChips, or raffling off their own precious NFTs on our upcoming raffle platform, $CHIPS is looking to serve the Sei community.