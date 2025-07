ข้อมูล Cheese (CHEESE)

Cheese ($CHEESE) brings real creativity, inclusivity, and community spirit to the memecoin space. In a sea of low-effort tokens, Cheese builds a genuine culture with original projects like Mouse Café — an online multiplayer social game — a cheese-themed imageboard, and The Rat Hole, a weekly podcast. Backed by a passionate community, Cheese blends humor, heart, and a bold visual identity into a unique Web3 experience.