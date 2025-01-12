Chedda Price (CHEDDA)
The live price of Chedda (CHEDDA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 439.53K USD. CHEDDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chedda Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.53K USD
- Chedda price change within the day is -1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHEDDA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHEDDA price information.
During today, the price change of Chedda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chedda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chedda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chedda to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.68%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-92.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chedda: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.79%
-1.23%
-30.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chedda Sol is the relaunch of the original Meme Chedda Token, that started the "cheese meta" on the Ethereum Network. Chedda Sol is the evolutionary next step in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi), built on the high-performance Solana blockchain. Inspired by the groundbreaking Meme Chedda Token, Chedda Sol brings the "cheese meta" phenomenon to the Solana network with enhanced speed, scalability, and low transaction fees. As a community-driven project, Chedda Sol aims to revolutionize the DeFi landscape by offering innovative features such as yield farming, decentralized exchanges, and NFT integration, all powered by Solana's lightning-fast transactions. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, Chedda Sol empowers users to participate in the decentralized economy while enjoying the fun and excitement of the cheese-themed ecosystem.
