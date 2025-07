ข้อมูล Cakedog (CAKEDOG)

Cakedog is the first token to launch from pancakeswap’s new platform SpringBoard. It is a platform similar to pump.fun but on BSC and launched by a respected DEX. Cakedog brings together lovers of cake and all dog lovers. It is a CTO project where to community has been contributing to content. Cakedog will produce 2D & 3D animation and produce viral content for social media. Cakedog aims to bring exposure to the BNB chain through content and gain pancakeswap’s recognition.