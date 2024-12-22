BUU Price (BUU)
The live price of BUU (BUU) today is 0.00289842 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.89M USD. BUU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BUU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 190.98K USD
- BUU price change within the day is -5.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.39M USD
During today, the price change of BUU to USD was $ -0.000157988717324345.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BUU to USD was $ -0.0017692773.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BUU to USD was $ +0.0044885378.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BUU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000157988717324345
|-5.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0017692773
|-61.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0044885378
|+154.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BUU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.75%
-5.16%
-21.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the shadows, a community arose, a new vibe, a mischievous vibe. It’s all about the community and art. Together, we’re building a playful realm where creativity and fun collide. We are the little devils that stir the pot and flip the script. Born from mischief, we thrive on chaos, fun, and breaking the rules—just enough to leave a mark, but not enough to destroy. We’re here to give meme culture a face, a soul, and a spark of playful rebellion. No lifeless coins, no empty promises—just endless fun, creativity, and a world where digital mischief meets real-world impact.
