Butter Price (BUTTER)
The live price of Butter (BUTTER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.77K USD. BUTTER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Butter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 164.41 USD
- Butter price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 244.22B USD
During today, the price change of Butter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Butter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Butter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Butter to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-1.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Butter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Meme token about the love for butter. Butter is a community project. What makes your project unique? There is no other community dedicated to the love of Butter History of your project. Project is 1 day old What’s next for your project? We are planning on spreading $Butter as far and wide as we can What can your token be used for? Butter itself has no use case other than removing the negative effects of margarine. In today's society we are getting back to our roots and spreading that Vitamin A, D, E, and K.
