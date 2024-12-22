Bueno Price (BUENO)
The live price of Bueno (BUENO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 442.02K USD. BUENO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bueno Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.24K USD
- Bueno price change within the day is +10.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 871.15M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUENO to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Bueno to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bueno to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bueno to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bueno to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-85.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bueno: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.40%
+10.33%
-21.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Miazaki's pet mainecoon. Bueno is the name of Kendu Miazaki's cat. Kendu Miazaki is the founder of one of the largest meme coins on ETH of 2024 - $KENDU. Miazaki will be supporting Bueno. It is unique in the fact that no eth project founder has a cat token on solana which is named after his real cat. Bueno is a icon token of Kendu Miazaki's pet cat. The project is a cat meme coin on solana which is inspired by Kendu and Kendu Miazaki himself.
