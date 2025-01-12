BlazeX Price (BLAZEX)
The live price of BlazeX (BLAZEX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 97.71K USD. BLAZEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BlazeX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 841.28 USD
- BlazeX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 950.80M USD
During today, the price change of BlazeX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlazeX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlazeX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlazeX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BlazeX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
1. Our Bot is live t.me/BlazeXDeployerBot <- PRODUCT IS LIVE! CHECK. What is the project about? BlazeX is a bot available on Telegram that assists individuals in creating standard or customized contracts. This bot, known as @blazeXdeployerbot, manages every stage of the contract process, from inception to after the launch. What makes your project unique? BlazeX is a unique creation, offering numerous opportunities for developers to construct their projects. While it aids in the development of customized contracts, it also allows you to execute any functions via Telegram and transfer tokens to other wallets. Moreover, the bot includes marketing features. History of your project. We've successfully raised more than 230 BNB via PinkSale, and our launch was successful. Currently, we have 1400 holders, and we're seeing daily trading volumes exceeding a market cap of $1.3 million. Our community has grown to over 10,000 members, attracting a significant amount of attention. What’s next for your project? While our Telegram bot is already operational at t.me/BlazeXDeployerBot, we aren't stopping there. We're continually enhancing our bot with new features. Additionally, we're providing 40% of our revenue as shares to our holders. Future plans include marketing collaborations with partners, listing managers, and audit managers.
