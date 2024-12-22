Bitcointry Token Price (BTTY)
The live price of Bitcointry Token (BTTY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 269.97K USD. BTTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcointry Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.37K USD
- Bitcointry Token price change within the day is +12.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 378.76M USD
During today, the price change of Bitcointry Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcointry Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcointry Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcointry Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+12.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+38.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcointry Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.90%
+12.94%
+30.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is a cryptocurrency exchange(Bitcointry.com) token. Users who buy and hold this token enjoy up to 50% discount on transaction fees. They can also earn by staking. In certain periods, tokens will be bought and burned with stock market earnings. Holders of the token will profit by increasing the token price. We created 1 billion tokens. And 500 million tokens were burned before the launch. We created 350 million units of liquid in Uniswap. And we locked the liquidity for 1 year. We also locked the 5% we reserved for the team for 6 months. We will liquidity our bitcointry.com exchange with 5% of the remaining 10%. We will carry out marketing activities with the remaining 5%.
