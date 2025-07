ข้อมูล Based BOBR (BOBR)

Based $BOBR is a vibrant, utility-driven memecoin built on Base, created for creators, builders, raiders, and degens who believe in the power of community. We blend meme culture with serious Web3 innovation through NFTs, an airdrop toolkit, and upcoming platforms like BOBRSwap. Our builder-powered ecosystem is focused on making Base a safer, stronger, and more exciting chain for everyone now and into the future.