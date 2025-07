ข้อมูล Ape Man (APEMAN)

$APEMAN: Unleash Your Instincts

Inspired by viral artist Matt Furie, creator of $PEPE, $BRETT, and $WOLF, $APEMAN is all about primal instinct and reacting in the moment. No taxes, no fees—just pure community-driven culture. Join the movement where memes meet freedom, uniting people through creativity, laughter, and spontaneity. $APEMAN isn’t just a token—it’s a way of life.