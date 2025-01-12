Amaterasu Price (AMA)
The live price of Amaterasu (AMA) today is 0.03262237 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.26M USD. AMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Amaterasu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 78.51K USD
- Amaterasu price change within the day is -2.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AMA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Amaterasu to USD was $ -0.00084167192264141.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Amaterasu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Amaterasu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Amaterasu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00084167192264141
|-2.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Amaterasu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
-2.51%
-18.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched on December 3rd, 2024, Amaterasu is the first Hybrid project on Aptos, pioneering a new token standard called Hybrid Assets. Developed by a team predominantly based in Singapore, they’re an IP-based project accompanied by a product approach aiming to solve the DeFi fragmentation within the Aptos Ecosystem. Amaterasu aims to develop its IP through the means of Japanese Animation and artwork, along with collaborations with prominent web2 and web3 IP-centric projects. Through the utilisation of Aptos’ on-chain randomness, the Amaterasu NFT collection will have a new function whereby metadata is not pre-determined. As a result, there is a 2-step reveal process involved to reveal metadata. This allows for traits can be inserted into the existing trait pool. Furthermore, an NFT trait rerolling function allows for individual traits to be generated through weightage probabilities, which can be modified to create trait drops, creating a gamified Gacha experience. In addition, Amaterasu will be building a DeFi Aggregator on Aptos. The Aggregator will link together existing projects within the DeFi space on Aptos, aiming to provide a smoother user experience.
