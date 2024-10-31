โทเคโนมิกส์ X Empire (X)
ข้อมูล X Empire (X)
$X is a token based on the TON blockchain, designed to power the X Empire. X Empire combines AI, NFTs, and Web-3 technologies
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา X Empire (X)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ X Empire (X) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ X Empire (X)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น X หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
X Empire’s token economics are designed to incentivize community participation, ensure fair distribution, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking schedules.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: X Empire (X)
- Total Supply: 690,000,000,000 X
- Initial Circulating Supply: 517,500,000,000 X
- Launchpool Allocation: 2,939,400,000 X
Tokens are issued through a combination of airdrops, launchpool events, and community engagement programs. The Token Generation Event (TGE) was scheduled for late October 2024, marking the official launch and initial distribution.
Allocation Mechanism
Allocation Breakdown
|Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Notes
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at TGE
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|For ecosystem growth and community rewards
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual vesting, long-term commitment
|Team
|20%
|Standard vesting, incentivizes long-term contribution
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and ecosystem development
|Livestreaming
|3%
|Marketing and platform promotion
|Foundation
|2%
|For sustainability and long-term planning
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For exchange listings and liquidity
- Community Airdrop: 75% of the total supply is ultimately allocated to the community, with an additional 34.5 billion X tokens added during the “Chill Phase” to enhance player rewards.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-Game Utility: X tokens are used within the X Empire game for character upgrades, participation in business-themed challenges, and NFT avatar creation.
- Airdrop Participation: Users can earn X tokens by participating in launchpool events and locking BTC or ETH in designated pools.
- Holder Incentives: The "$X Holder Status" program rewards users who hold X tokens in their wallets for at least 30 days with exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
- Community Engagement: Additional tokens are distributed through new app features (e.g., the "Feed" app) to drive demand and engagement.
Locking Mechanism
Launchpool Locking Pools
|Pool
|Total X Airdrop
|Max Lock (VIP1-7)
|Max Lock (VIP0)
|Min Lock
|Distribution Mechanism
|BTC Pool
|1,469,700,000 X
|2 BTC
|0.5 BTC
|0.0001 BTC
|Proportional to user’s locked BTC
|ETH Pool
|1,469,700,000 X
|15 ETH
|10 ETH
|0.002 ETH
|Proportional to user’s locked ETH
- Distribution: Airdrops from locking pools are distributed hourly based on the user’s locked volume, with hourly snapshots taken for accuracy.
Unlocking Time and Vesting Schedule
- Unlocking Schedule: Tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release from July 2025 to July 2029.
- Vesting: Team and investor allocations are subject to gradual vesting to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
- Community & Ecosystem: These allocations are unlocked progressively to support ongoing development and engagement.
- By 2029: 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked.
Unlocking Visualization (Summary)
- Initial Coin Offering (33%): Immediate release at TGE.
- Team, Investors, Foundation, Ecosystem: Gradual unlocking over four years.
- Community & Ecosystem Initiatives: Prioritized for early and ongoing distribution.
Additional Notes
- NFT-to-X Token Conversion: There was a specific window (ending October 31, 2024) for converting NFT vouchers to X tokens, with on-chain withdrawals enabled for efficiency.
- Optional “Chill Phase”: Players could opt in to earn an extra 5% of tokens, with all characters reset to maintain competitiveness.
Summary Table: Key Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|TGE, airdrops, launchpool, NFT conversion
|Allocation
|ICO, community, team, investors, ecosystem, foundation, liquidity
|Usage
|In-game utility, NFT creation, airdrops, holder rewards, community engagement
|Incentives
|Holder status, partner airdrops, exclusive benefits, new app features
|Locking
|BTC/ETH pools, hourly snapshots, proportional airdrop distribution
|Unlocking
|Linear/staggered release, full unlock by 2029, vesting for team/investors
In conclusion:
X Empire’s token economics are structured to reward active participation, foster long-term commitment, and support sustainable ecosystem growth. The mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and unlocking are designed to balance immediate engagement with gradual, responsible token release, minimizing risks of sudden supply shocks and aligning incentives across all stakeholders.
โทเคโนมิกส์ X Empire (X): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ X Empire (X) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นX สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น X ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ X แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น Xกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ X
สนใจเพิ่ม X Empire (X) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ X รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา X Empire (X)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา X ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา X
อยากรู้ว่า X จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา X ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน
