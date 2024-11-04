What is VAIOT (VAI)

Founded in 2018, VAIOT is the first company regulated (since 2020) under Virtual Financial Assets regulatory framework in Malta (EU). It combines AI and Blockchain, developing a portfolio of blockchain-based AI Assistants for B2B, B2C and C2C purposes to create new ways of digitally accessing services and securely concluding legal contracts. Built on top of Open AI’s GPT3, MS Luis, IBM Watson, Google’s AI features and its own AI algorithms VAIOT uses AI to allow a wider adoption of blockchain technology through its AI Contract Assistant and set of technologies called Intelligent Contracts. Cooperated with IBM and partnered with the likes of Grant Thornton and DAO Maker.

VAIOT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VAIOT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check VAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about VAIOT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VAIOT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

VAIOT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as VAIOT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of VAI? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our VAIOT price prediction page.

VAIOT Price History

Tracing VAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing VAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our VAIOT price history page.

How to buy VAIOT (VAI)

Looking for how to buy VAIOT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VAIOT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VAIOT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VAIOT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Hot News

Q3 2024 MX Burn is Complete – A New Milestone A new milestone is set for MEXC as we completed the MX Burn for Q3 2024. Find out why MEXC is your preferred crypto exchange!

Unlock the Full Potential of MX Tokens Now Unlock the full potential of crypto trading with MX Tokens on MEXC. Enjoy 50% off trading fees, daily airdrops, up to 70% referral commissions, and seamless small token conversion. Maximize your trading experience today!

MEXC Guides

Liquidity Analysis: Which CEX is the Liquidity Leader? MEXC dominates liquidity in spot and futures markets with unmatched market depth, surpassing other exchanges. Find out why MEXC is the liquidity leader!