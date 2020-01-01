โทเคโนมิกส์ ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ ULTIMA (ULTIMA) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://ultima.io/en/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://ultima.io/documents/en/WhitePaperUT.pdf
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://smartexplorer.com/token20/sWd6JcnEA3QJdh3zK1NHchyU2j4cEsiUdi

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ ULTIMA (ULTIMA) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 175.83M
$ 175.83M
อุปทานรวม:
$ 100.00K
$ 100.00K
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 37.41K
$ 37.41K
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 470.02M
$ 470.02M
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 22,880
$ 22,880
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 2,046.4140488264795
$ 2,046.4140488264795
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 4,700.18
$ 4,700.18

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น ULTIMA หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Ultima (ULTIMA) is a technology company offering a comprehensive cryptocurrency ecosystem, including a token, wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a detailed analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Consensus & Supply Regulation:
    Ultima operates on a proprietary blockchain utilizing a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which supports scalability and rapid block generation (blocks every 3 seconds, up to 2,000 transactions per second).
  • Deflationary Model:
    The token supply is managed through scheduled halving events and token burns, introducing a deflationary aspect to the ecosystem.
  • Minting Process:
    Minting is facilitated via smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users freeze (lock) ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units, which operate over a three-year period. Rewards are distributed as follows:
    • 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
    • 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem.

Allocation Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply:
    The total supply of ULTIMA is capped at 100,000 tokens.
  • Allocation Details:
    Specific allocation breakdowns (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem) are not publicly disclosed in the available data. However, the minting and reward structure suggests a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem participation and reinvestment.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Utility-Driven Design:
    ULTIMA tokens are used for:
    • Payments within the ecosystem (marketplace, crowdfunding, debit card).
    • Participation in the minting/farming process to earn rewards.
    • Cross-border transactions and e-commerce.
  • Incentives:
    • Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm for reward generation.
    • The reward split (60% liquid, 40% reinvestment) encourages both immediate utility and long-term ecosystem growth.

Locking Mechanism

  • Token Freezing:
    Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units to participate in the minting process.
  • Lock Duration:
    Each Farming Unit operates over a fixed three-year period, during which tokens remain locked.
  • Reward Structure:
    Rewards are distributed throughout the lock period, with a portion available immediately and the remainder reserved for reinvestment.

Unlocking Time

  • Unlocking Schedule:
    Tokens locked in Farming Units are subject to a three-year lock. After this period, the locked tokens become available for withdrawal or further use.
  • No Early Unlock:
    There is no indication of early unlocking; tokens remain frozen for the full duration of the Farming Unit.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceDPoS blockchain, deflationary via halving & burns, minting via smart contracts
Max Supply100,000 ULTIMA
AllocationNot fully disclosed; minting rewards: 60% liquid, 40% reinvestment
UsagePayments, farming/minting, cross-border transactions, e-commerce
IncentivesMinting rewards, reinvestment, ecosystem participation
LockingTokens frozen in Farming Units for 3 years
UnlockingTokens unlock after 3 years; no early unlock

Additional Insights

  • Deflationary Pressure:
    The combination of halving events and token burns is designed to reduce supply over time, potentially increasing scarcity and value.
  • Ecosystem Growth:
    The reinvestment requirement (40% of rewards) aligns user incentives with long-term ecosystem development.
  • Security:
    Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.

Limitations

  • Allocation Transparency:
    Detailed allocation data (e.g., team, investors, community) is not available in the current dataset.
  • Unlock Schedule:
    No granular unlock schedule (e.g., monthly or annual vesting) is disclosed beyond the three-year lock for Farming Units.

This structure is designed to balance immediate utility, long-term commitment, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with strong incentives for user participation and reinvestment.

โทเคโนมิกส์ ULTIMA (ULTIMA): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ ULTIMA (ULTIMA) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นULTIMA สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ULTIMA ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ULTIMA แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ULTIMAกัน!

วิธีการซื้อ ULTIMA

สนใจเพิ่ม ULTIMA (ULTIMA) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ ULTIMA รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย

ประวัติราคา ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา ULTIMA ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค

การคาดการณ์ราคา ULTIMA

อยากรู้ว่า ULTIMA จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา ULTIMA ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

