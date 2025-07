ข้อมูล Wrapped REACT (REACT)

Reactive Network is an execution layer enabling reactive smart contracts to monitor on-chain and off-chain events and execute the instant a trigger fires. Powered by the high-speed ReactVM and a Proof-of-Stake validator set, it plugs into any chain, enabling DeFi, AI, gaming, and DePIN apps to enjoy millisecond-level, fully on-chain automation—no opaque off-chain bots required. $REACT is the community-owned engine behind it all: every gas payment, event-processing fee, and validator stake is settled in $REACT, with zero VC allocation. As network fees are burned while new rewards are minted, the tokenomics tilt deflationary at scale, tightening supply in step with adoption.