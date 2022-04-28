โทเคโนมิกส์ Ondo (ONDO)

โทเคโนมิกส์ Ondo (ONDO)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Ondo (ONDO) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล Ondo (ONDO)

The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://ondo.foundation/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://docs.ondo.foundation/ondo-token
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xfAbA6f8e4a5E8Ab82F62fe7C39859FA577269BE3

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Ondo (ONDO)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Ondo (ONDO) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 3.01B
$ 3.01B$ 3.01B
อุปทานรวม:
--
----
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 3.16B
$ 3.16B$ 3.16B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
--
----
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 2.14522
$ 2.14522$ 2.14522
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.0835464393634915
$ 0.0835464393634915$ 0.0835464393634915
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.95287
$ 0.95287$ 0.95287

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Ondo (ONDO)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น ONDO หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
  • Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
  • Public Launch: All tokens were initially under a “Global Lock-Up” until January 18, 2024, when the lock-up was lifted following a governance proposal.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDescriptionUnlocking Schedule
Community Access Sale~1.99% of supply; sold via CoinList in May 202290% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event), 10% linearly daily over the following year
Private Sales~12.9% of supply; two rounds1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
Ecosystem Growth~52.11% of supply; for future airdrops, contributors, and ecosystem growth24% unlocked at TGE, remainder unlocks linearly yearly over 5 years
Other (Team, Advisors)Not fully disclosed, but subject to similar vesting as private sales1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals related to the Ondo DAO and Flux Finance. To submit a proposal, a user must have at least 100 million ONDO delegated; proposals require at least 1 million ONDO to vote and must meet quorum.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion is reserved for ecosystem growth, including potential airdrops and rewards for contributors (developers, educators, researchers, strategic partners).
  • Points Program: ONDO holders can earn points through the Ondo Points Program, with additional rewards for “diamond hands” (long-term holders).
  • No Staking or Liquidity Mining: As of late 2024, there are no formal staking or liquidity provision mechanisms for ONDO.

Locking Mechanism

  • Initial Global Lock-Up: All tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024.
  • Vesting Schedules:
    • Private sale and team allocations are subject to a 1-year cliff after public launch, followed by 3 years of yearly vesting.
    • Ecosystem Growth tokens have a 24% unlock at TGE, with the remainder vesting linearly over 5 years.
    • Community Access Sale tokens had 90% unlocked at TGE, with the remaining 10% unlocking daily over one year.

Unlocking Time

Allocation CategoryUnlock Start DateUnlock End DateUnlocking Details
Community Access Sale2024-01-182025-01-1790% at TGE, 10% linearly daily over 1 year
Private Sales2025-01-182028-01-181-year cliff post-launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
Ecosystem Growth2024-01-182029-01-1824% at TGE, remainder linearly yearly over 5 years

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public launch Jan 2024
AllocationCommunity Sale, Private Sales, Ecosystem Growth, Team/Advisors
UsageGovernance, ecosystem incentives, points program
IncentivesGovernance participation, points rewards, future airdrops
LockingInitial global lock-up, vesting for private/team, linear unlock for ecosystem/community
UnlockingCommunity: 90% TGE, 10% over 1 year; Private/Team: 1-year cliff + 3-year vest; Ecosystem: 5 years

Additional Notes

  • No Capital or Profit Rights: ONDO does not confer claims on capital, profits, or legal rights in Ondo Finance Inc., the Ondo Foundation, or related entities.
  • No Confirmed Staking: As of December 2024, there is no staking or liquidity mining for ONDO.
  • Governance Platform: Governance is conducted via Tally, with specific delegation and quorum requirements.

This structure is designed to align incentives for long-term participation, ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance, while ensuring a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Ondo (ONDO): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Ondo (ONDO) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นONDO สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ONDO ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ONDO แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ONDOกัน!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน