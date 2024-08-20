โทเคโนมิกส์ Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
ข้อมูล Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Non-Playable Coin (NPC) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น NPC หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a unique experiment in the crypto space, combining the characteristics of a memecoin and an NFT into a new asset class called a Meme-Fungible Token (MFT). NPC is designed as a high-supply, highly liquid token that can be traded both as a fungible token (like a typical memecoin) and as a non-fungible token (NFT) on various marketplaces. The project is explicitly described as an art experiment with no intrinsic value, no formal team, and no roadmap, intended purely for entertainment and cultural participation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: NPC uses the ERC11 standard, which merges ERC20 (fungible) and ERC1155 (NFT) functionalities. This allows NPC to be traded as both a token and an NFT, and users can convert between the two forms 1:1 using a wrapper dApp.
- Supply: The maximum supply is 8,050,126,520 NPC.
- Distribution: There is no evidence of a traditional token sale, ICO, or structured fundraising. The token is available on multiple chains (Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, Solana) and can be acquired via decentralized and centralized exchanges.
- NFT Minting: A special collection, "Non-Playable Customs," was minted out on August 20, 2024, with 155,443 unique NFTs, each requiring 1 NPC to mint (which was then burned).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation: There is no published breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or other stakeholders. The project emphasizes its lack of a formal team or roadmap.
- NFT Collection: The only explicit allocation event is the minting of the "Non-Playable Customs" NFT collection, which was open to the public and required burning NPC tokens for each mint.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: NPC is a memecoin-NFT hybrid, tradable on both token and NFT marketplaces. It is designed for entertainment, meme culture participation, and as a collectible.
- NFT Customization: Users can customize and mint their own NPC NFTs, symbolically representing "every human on Earth."
- No Financial Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms. The project explicitly states there is no expectation of profit, no dividends, and no compensation for holding or using the token.
- Burn Mechanism: Minting custom NFTs required burning NPC, introducing a deflationary aspect tied to NFT creation.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or unlock events. All tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition.
- NFT Minting: The only "lock" is the burning of NPC to mint NFTs, which is a permanent removal from supply rather than a time-based lock.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC11 (ERC20 + ERC1155 hybrid)
|Max Supply
|8,050,126,520 NPC
|Issuance
|No ICO; distributed via DEX/CEX trading and NFT minting (burning NPC)
|Allocation
|No structured allocation; public minting of NFTs (155,443 NFTs, 1 NPC burned per mint)
|Usage
|Tradable as both token and NFT; customizable NFTs; no financial incentives
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or rewards)
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Burn Mechanism
|NPC burned to mint custom NFTs
Additional Notes
- Meme-Backed Money: NPC is described as "meme-backed money," with each token/NFT representing a piece of internet culture.
- No Intrinsic Value: The project repeatedly emphasizes that NPC is for entertainment only, with no expectation of financial return.
- Open Source: All art and code are open source, and the project encourages community experimentation.
References for Further Reading
- NPC Tokenomics
- ERC11 Whitepaper
- Non-Playable Customs NFT Collection
- NPC Contract Addresses
Summary
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a memecoin-NFT hybrid with a novel ERC11 standard, no structured allocation or financial incentives, and a focus on meme culture and entertainment. Its tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no vesting, locking, or rewards, and a unique burn-to-mint NFT mechanism.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Non-Playable Coin (NPC): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Non-Playable Coin (NPC) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นNPC สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น NPC ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ NPC แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น NPCกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ NPC
สนใจเพิ่ม Non-Playable Coin (NPC) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ NPC รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา NPC ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา NPC
อยากรู้ว่า NPC จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา NPC ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน
ซื้อ Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
จำนวน
1 NPC = 0.025801 USD