MemeCore is the first Layer 1 blockchain specially built for Meme 2.0 — a new paradigm where meme coins evolve from short-term speculation into long-term cultural and economic forces, powered by community-driven virality. MemeCore introduces the viral economy: a Meme 2.0 paradigm where meme coins become enduring cultural assets and active economic engines. By rewarding both content virality and transaction volume, MemeCore ensures that every meaningful interaction — whether social or on-chain — becomes part of a sustainable, value-generating ecosystem.