โทเคโนมิกส์ Kaito (KAITO)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Kaito (KAITO) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล Kaito (KAITO)

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://yaps.kaito.ai/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://docs.kaito.ai/
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://basescan.org/token/0x98d0baa52b2D063E780DE12F615f963Fe8537553

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Kaito (KAITO)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Kaito (KAITO) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 304.78M
อุปทานรวม:
$ 1.00B
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 241.39M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 1.26B
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 2.9293
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.6712827631571182
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 1.2626
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Kaito (KAITO)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น KAITO หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Cliff Unlocks: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.
  • Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyDescription / Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives
Core Contributors25%Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors
Foundation10%For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim10%Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
Early Backers8.3%Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
Liquidity Incentives5%To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity
Binance Hodler2%Special allocation for Binance holders

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Ecosystem Growth: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.
  • Creator and Community Rewards: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.
  • Core Contributors: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.
  • Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Cliff Vesting: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.
  • No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Allocation CategoryUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeNotes
Ecosystem & Network Growth2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Core Contributors2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Foundation2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Early Backers2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGradual monthly unlocks
Long-term Creator Incentives2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlySome instant, some monthly
Liquidity Incentives2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock
Binance Hodler2025-02-202025-02-20InstantOne-time unlock

Summary Table

Category% SupplyUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock TypeDescription/Purpose
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyGrants, incentives, marketing
Core Contributors25%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyTeam and key contributors
Foundation10%2025-02-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyFoundation growth and sustainability
Initial Community & Ecosystem10%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantEarly community and partners
Early Backers8.3%2026-02-202029-01-20MonthlyEarly investors
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%2025-08-202029-01-20Cliff/MonthlyCreator rewards
Liquidity Incentives5%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantLiquidity bootstrapping
Binance Hodler2%2025-02-202025-02-20InstantBinance user rewards

Additional Notes

  • No Continuous Emissions: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.
  • Incentive Alignment: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.
  • Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.

Conclusion

KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Kaito (KAITO): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Kaito (KAITO) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นKAITO สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น KAITO ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ KAITO แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น KAITOกัน!

