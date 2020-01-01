เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น JUP หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter Exchange ecosystem on Solana. The maximum supply is 10 billion JUP. The token is designed to facilitate governance, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth.

Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 JUP were minted at genesis.

10,000,000,000 JUP were minted at genesis. Initial Distribution: Tokens were split equally between team and community wallets.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (JUP) % of Total Supply Vesting/Locking Details Team Members 2,000,000,000 20% Vests over 2 years after a 1-year cliff Strategic Reserve 2,000,000,000 20% Locked for at least 1 year; 6 months' notice before any liquidity event Liquidity Provision 1,000,000,000 10% 250M JUP used in launch pool, locked for 7 days during initial sale Airdrops (4 rounds) 4,000,000,000 40% No disclosed vesting schedule Contributors & Grants 1,000,000,000 10% No disclosed vesting schedule

Launch Pool: 250 million JUP (2.5%) allocated to a single-sided USDC-JUP DLMM pool for the initial sale, locked for 7 days.

250 million JUP (2.5%) allocated to a single-sided USDC-JUP DLMM pool for the initial sale, locked for 7 days. Airdrop: The first airdrop targeted users who interacted with Jupiter before November 2023. Future airdrops are planned for "Jupuary" (January).

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Governance: JUP is intended for voting on ecosystem decisions (e.g., launchpad projects, disputes, grants). As of early 2024, full governance functionality was not yet operational.

JUP is intended for voting on ecosystem decisions (e.g., launchpad projects, disputes, grants). As of early 2024, full governance functionality was not yet operational. Staking & Rewards: Users can lock JUP to receive voting power and participate in DAO governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from platform and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome.

Users can lock JUP to receive voting power and participate in DAO governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from platform and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome. Liquidity Provision: JUP is used in liquidity pools, especially during the launch phase, to bootstrap trading and price discovery.

JUP is used in liquidity pools, especially during the launch phase, to bootstrap trading and price discovery. Platform Fees: Jupiter itself does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set platform fees on swaps. These fees are collected in the output or input token, depending on swap mode.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Team Allocation: 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years.

1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years. Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event.

Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event. Launch Pool: Tokens locked for 7 days during the initial sale.

Tokens locked for 7 days during the initial sale. Airdrops & Grants: No public vesting or locking schedule disclosed.

Unlocking Time

Team: Unlocks begin after 1 year, then linear vesting over 2 years.

Unlocks begin after 1 year, then linear vesting over 2 years. Strategic Reserve: No unlock before 1 year; any unlock requires 6 months' advance notice.

No unlock before 1 year; any unlock requires 6 months' advance notice. Launch Pool: Unlocked after 7 days from the start of the sale.

Unlocked after 7 days from the start of the sale. Community Allocations: No specific unlock schedule disclosed.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 10B JUP minted at genesis Allocation 50% Team/Strategic, 50% Community (Airdrops, Grants, Liquidity) Usage Governance, staking rewards, liquidity, platform fee integration Incentives Staking rewards (ASR), airdrops, launchpad participation Locking Team: 1-year cliff + 2-year vest; Strategic: 1-year lock + 6 months' notice; others N/A Unlocking Team: after 1 year; Strategic: after 1 year + notice; Launch pool: after 7 days

Additional Notes

No protocol fees are charged by Jupiter, but integrators can set their own.

are charged by Jupiter, but integrators can set their own. DAO and governance are evolving, with staking and voting mechanisms being rolled out.

are evolving, with staking and voting mechanisms being rolled out. Transparency: Some allocations (e.g., airdrops, grants) lack detailed public vesting schedules.

For further details, see Jupiter's official documentation and governance portal.