โทเคโนมิกส์ Jupiter (JUP)
ข้อมูล Jupiter (JUP)
Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Jupiter (JUP)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Jupiter (JUP) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Jupiter (JUP)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น JUP หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter Exchange ecosystem on Solana. The maximum supply is 10 billion JUP. The token is designed to facilitate governance, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 JUP were minted at genesis.
- Initial Distribution: Tokens were split equally between team and community wallets.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (JUP)
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Team Members
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Vests over 2 years after a 1-year cliff
|Strategic Reserve
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Locked for at least 1 year; 6 months' notice before any liquidity event
|Liquidity Provision
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|250M JUP used in launch pool, locked for 7 days during initial sale
|Airdrops (4 rounds)
|4,000,000,000
|40%
|No disclosed vesting schedule
|Contributors & Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|No disclosed vesting schedule
- Launch Pool: 250 million JUP (2.5%) allocated to a single-sided USDC-JUP DLMM pool for the initial sale, locked for 7 days.
- Airdrop: The first airdrop targeted users who interacted with Jupiter before November 2023. Future airdrops are planned for "Jupuary" (January).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: JUP is intended for voting on ecosystem decisions (e.g., launchpad projects, disputes, grants). As of early 2024, full governance functionality was not yet operational.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can lock JUP to receive voting power and participate in DAO governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from platform and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome.
- Liquidity Provision: JUP is used in liquidity pools, especially during the launch phase, to bootstrap trading and price discovery.
- Platform Fees: Jupiter itself does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set platform fees on swaps. These fees are collected in the output or input token, depending on swap mode.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Team Allocation: 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event.
- Launch Pool: Tokens locked for 7 days during the initial sale.
- Airdrops & Grants: No public vesting or locking schedule disclosed.
Unlocking Time
- Team: Unlocks begin after 1 year, then linear vesting over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: No unlock before 1 year; any unlock requires 6 months' advance notice.
- Launch Pool: Unlocked after 7 days from the start of the sale.
- Community Allocations: No specific unlock schedule disclosed.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B JUP minted at genesis
|Allocation
|50% Team/Strategic, 50% Community (Airdrops, Grants, Liquidity)
|Usage
|Governance, staking rewards, liquidity, platform fee integration
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (ASR), airdrops, launchpad participation
|Locking
|Team: 1-year cliff + 2-year vest; Strategic: 1-year lock + 6 months' notice; others N/A
|Unlocking
|Team: after 1 year; Strategic: after 1 year + notice; Launch pool: after 7 days
Additional Notes
- No protocol fees are charged by Jupiter, but integrators can set their own.
- DAO and governance are evolving, with staking and voting mechanisms being rolled out.
- Transparency: Some allocations (e.g., airdrops, grants) lack detailed public vesting schedules.
For further details, see Jupiter's official documentation and governance portal.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Jupiter (JUP): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Jupiter (JUP) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นJUP สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น JUP ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ JUP แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น JUPกัน!
