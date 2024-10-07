โทเคโนมิกส์ Sudeng (HIPPO)

โทเคโนมิกส์ Sudeng (HIPPO)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Sudeng (HIPPO) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล Sudeng (HIPPO)

No cats, no dogs. Only $HIPPO, driven by the people.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://www.hippocto.meme/
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://suiscan.xyz/coin/0x8993129d72e733985f7f1a00396cbd055bad6f817fee36576ce483c8bbb8b87b::sudeng::SUDENG

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Sudeng (HIPPO)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Sudeng (HIPPO) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 18.19M
$ 18.19M$ 18.19M
อุปทานรวม:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 18.19M
$ 18.19M$ 18.19M
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.029999
$ 0.029999$ 0.029999
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.001332187725563984
$ 0.001332187725563984$ 0.001332187725563984
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.001819
$ 0.001819$ 0.001819

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Sudeng (HIPPO)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น HIPPO หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

sudeng (HIPPO) is a flagship memecoin on the Sui blockchain, inspired by the hippo Su Deng. It is a community-driven project with a philanthropic angle, donating a portion of its revenues to wildlife conservation, notably supporting the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Community memecoin on Sui blockchain.
  • Launch: 2024, during the memecoin boom on Sui.
  • Supply: The specific total supply is not detailed in the available sources, but HIPPO is listed and traded on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, indicating a fixed and public supply.

Allocation Mechanism

  • Community-Driven: The token is distributed and managed by the community, with no evidence of a traditional ICO or private sale.
  • Charity Allocation: A portion of revenues is allocated to wildlife conservation efforts.
  • Exchange Listings: HIPPO is available on major CEXs and DEXs, suggesting broad distribution through open market trading.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: HIPPO is a memecoin, primarily used for trading, holding, and community engagement.
  • Philanthropy: Part of the token’s proceeds are donated to wildlife causes, providing a unique incentive for holders who wish to support charitable initiatives.
  • Community Engagement: The token’s value is driven by community activity, social media presence, and partnerships within the Sui ecosystem.
  • No Explicit Yield: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or direct on-chain incentives for holding HIPPO.

Locking Mechanism

  • No Locking/Unlocking: There is no mention of token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. The token appears to be fully liquid and tradable upon acquisition.

Unlocking Time

  • Immediate Liquidity: Tokens are available for trading immediately after acquisition, with no vesting or delayed unlocks reported.

Token Economics Table

AspectDetails
Issuance MechanismCommunity launch, Sui blockchain, 2024
Allocation MechanismCommunity-driven, charity allocation, exchange distribution
Usage/IncentiveTrading, holding, philanthropy, community engagement
Locking MechanismNone reported; tokens are fully liquid
Unlocking TimeImmediate; no vesting or scheduled unlocks

Additional Notes

  • Charity Focus: HIPPO stands out among memecoins for its explicit charitable mission, which may influence community loyalty and token demand.
  • No Advanced Tokenomics: Unlike DeFi or infrastructure tokens, HIPPO does not employ complex mechanisms like bonding curves, staking, or governance.
  • Market Performance: HIPPO reached an all-time high of $0.0143 on October 7, 2024, reflecting strong speculative and community interest.

References

  • Official Website
  • Sui Blockchain Explorer
  • CMC Listing
  • KuCoin HIPPO Page

Summary:
sudeng (HIPPO) is a fully liquid, community-driven memecoin on Sui with a unique philanthropic angle. There are no complex issuance, allocation, or locking mechanisms—its value is derived from community engagement, trading activity, and its charitable mission.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Sudeng (HIPPO): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Sudeng (HIPPO) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นHIPPO สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น HIPPO ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ HIPPO แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น HIPPOกัน!

วิธีการซื้อ HIPPO

สนใจเพิ่ม Sudeng (HIPPO) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ HIPPO รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย

ประวัติราคา Sudeng (HIPPO)

การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา HIPPO ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค

การคาดการณ์ราคา HIPPO

อยากรู้ว่า HIPPO จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา HIPPO ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?

MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ

คู่เทรดมากกว่า 4,000 คู่ในตลาดสปอตและฟิวเจอร์ส
ลิสต์โทเค็นเร็วที่สุดใน CEXs
สภาพคล่องอันดับ 1 ทั่วทั้งอุตสาหกรรม
ค่าธรรมเนียมต่ำสุด พร้อมบริการลูกค้าตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวัน
การสำรองโทเค็นโปร่งใส 100% สำหรับเงินทุนของผู้ใช้
อุปสรรคการเข้าต่ำมาก: ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT: วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดของคุณสำหรับคริปโต!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน