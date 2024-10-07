โทเคโนมิกส์ Sudeng (HIPPO)
sudeng (HIPPO) is a flagship memecoin on the Sui blockchain, inspired by the hippo Su Deng. It is a community-driven project with a philanthropic angle, donating a portion of its revenues to wildlife conservation, notably supporting the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Community memecoin on Sui blockchain.
- Launch: 2024, during the memecoin boom on Sui.
- Supply: The specific total supply is not detailed in the available sources, but HIPPO is listed and traded on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, indicating a fixed and public supply.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community-Driven: The token is distributed and managed by the community, with no evidence of a traditional ICO or private sale.
- Charity Allocation: A portion of revenues is allocated to wildlife conservation efforts.
- Exchange Listings: HIPPO is available on major CEXs and DEXs, suggesting broad distribution through open market trading.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: HIPPO is a memecoin, primarily used for trading, holding, and community engagement.
- Philanthropy: Part of the token’s proceeds are donated to wildlife causes, providing a unique incentive for holders who wish to support charitable initiatives.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value is driven by community activity, social media presence, and partnerships within the Sui ecosystem.
- No Explicit Yield: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or direct on-chain incentives for holding HIPPO.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking/Unlocking: There is no mention of token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. The token appears to be fully liquid and tradable upon acquisition.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Tokens are available for trading immediately after acquisition, with no vesting or delayed unlocks reported.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Community launch, Sui blockchain, 2024
|Allocation Mechanism
|Community-driven, charity allocation, exchange distribution
|Usage/Incentive
|Trading, holding, philanthropy, community engagement
|Locking Mechanism
|None reported; tokens are fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Notes
- Charity Focus: HIPPO stands out among memecoins for its explicit charitable mission, which may influence community loyalty and token demand.
- No Advanced Tokenomics: Unlike DeFi or infrastructure tokens, HIPPO does not employ complex mechanisms like bonding curves, staking, or governance.
- Market Performance: HIPPO reached an all-time high of $0.0143 on October 7, 2024, reflecting strong speculative and community interest.
Summary:
sudeng (HIPPO) is a fully liquid, community-driven memecoin on Sui with a unique philanthropic angle. There are no complex issuance, allocation, or locking mechanisms—its value is derived from community engagement, trading activity, and its charitable mission.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Sudeng (HIPPO): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Sudeng (HIPPO) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นHIPPO สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น HIPPO ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ HIPPO แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น HIPPOกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ HIPPO
สนใจเพิ่ม Sudeng (HIPPO) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ HIPPO รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา Sudeng (HIPPO)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา HIPPO ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา HIPPO
อยากรู้ว่า HIPPO จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา HIPPO ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน
