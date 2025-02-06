โทเคโนมิกส์ BERA (BERA)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ BERA (BERA) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล BERA (BERA)

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://berachain.com/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://docs.berachain.com/

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา BERA (BERA)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ BERA (BERA) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 240.64M
$ 240.64M
อุปทานรวม:
--
--
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 121.84M
$ 121.84M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
--
--
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 20
$ 20
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 1
$ 1
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 1.975
$ 1.975

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ BERA (BERA)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น BERA หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Berachain introduces a unique three-token system and an incentive design called Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), aiming to optimize DeFi liquidity, chain security, and governance. Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown addressing each aspect of tokenomics—including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking mechanism, and unlock details—supported by the most recent data and analysis.

1. Token System Overview

TokenSymbolTypeRole
BerachainBERAGasNative asset; transaction fees, on/off-chain settlements
Berachain Governance TokenBGTGovernance/InflationNon-transferable PoS/governance token; controls emissions
HoneyHONEYStablecoinUsed in core DeFi protocols (DEX, lending, perps)

2. Issuance Mechanism

  • BGT (Governance/Stake Token)
    • Issuance: Earned solely as rewards for providing liquidity to selected pools—there is no public sale or direct purchase of BGT.
    • Inflation/Emissions: BGT is emitted according to governance direction; emissions flow to liquidity pools voted upon by BGT holders—similar to Curve’s “veTokenomics.”
    • Unique feature: Not transferable or tradable; crucial for security (staking) and governance.
  • BERA (Gas Token)
    • Issuance: Created solely by burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio, making its total supply dependent on BGT burned by users.
    • Implication: Gas token supply is always matched by BGT removal, aligning network incentives and limiting inflation risks.
  • HONEY (Stablecoin)
    • Issuance: Minted by swapping USDC at a 1:1 peg; acts as a stable asset for DeFi operations.
    • Collateral: Fully backed by off-chain/bridged USDC.

3. Allocation Mechanism

Recent Example: Token Unlocks (2025)

DateRecipientAmount BERANotes
2025-02-06Airdrop34,480,000Genesis/community
2025-02-06Ecosystem & R&D47,500,000Foundation/Dev Funds
2025-03-06 — 2025-04-22Airdrop (daily tranches)729,836/day (over 50+ days)Progressive community unlocking
  • Airdrop: A significant initial allocation channeled to early adopters and community contributors over a rolling schedule (see below).
  • Ecosystem: Dedicated fund for development, research, R&D, and ecosystem growth.
  • Emission via DeFi: Ongoing issuance of BGT as rewards for liquidity provided across various pools.

4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Governance (BGT):
    • Users (delegators) earn BGT by providing liquidity, delegating to validators, and participating in ecosystem activities.
    • BGT can be delegated to validators to secure the chain and receive further emissions (yield).
    • Bribe mechanism: dApps and protocols can incentivize BGT holders to allocate emissions to their liquidity pools (aligning with Curve/veTokenomics).
  • Transaction Fees (BERA):
    • BERA is the only gas asset for all on-chain operations (transactions, contract execution).
  • DeFi Collateral (HONEY):
    • Used for lending, DEX trading, and perpetual protocols; central to Berachain-native DeFi.
  • Liquidity-Driven Security: More capital in DeFi = greater security incentives, tightly integrating TVL and network security.
  • Bribes/Incentives: Protocols can offer additional incentives to BGT holders to direct liquidity mining towards their pools.

5. Locking Mechanism

  • BGT (Non-transferable):
    • Cannot be bought, sold, or transferred; only earned.
    • Can be irreversibly burned 1:1 for BERA.
    • Locked for staking/delegation to validators for PoS security and governance—no time-based vesting, but “locked up” in practice due to its role in network security and governance.
  • Airdropped Tokens:
    • Some community airdrops are released via daily tranches (proportional vesting over time), e.g., 729,836 BERA tokens per day over several weeks post-launch.

Unlock Schedule (Recent Data)

Date RangeRecipientDaily Unlock (BERA)Mechanism
2025-03-06~04-22Airdrop729,836Gradual unlock
2025-02-06Airdrop34,480,000Genesis unlock
2025-02-06Ecosystem/R&D47,500,000Immediate unlock

6. Unlocking Time

  • Airdrop Distribution:
    • Begins with a major launch unlock, then continues with daily unlock tranches for a steady distribution, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
    • This progressive release supports ecosystem stability and incentivizes continued community involvement.
  • Ecosystem/Dev Unlocks:
    • Released at genesis to empower immediate development, partnerships, and R&D.

7. Design Implications & Risks

  • Positive Feedback Loop: The PoL model incentivizes TVL and liquidity, which in turn supports validator rewards and thus network security.
  • Antiplutocracy Challenge: Concentration risk—since only liquidity providers earn BGT and BGT is non-transferable, early and large providers may dominate governance long-term.
  • Protocol Integration: Enshrined protocols (native DEX, lending, perps) receive a majority of emissions, which may challenge the incentive for new protocol launches unless they implement superior incentives or capture substantial user attention.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics (2025)

AspectsBERA (Gas Token)BGT (Governance Token)HONEY (Stablecoin)
IssuanceMinted by burning BGTEarned via emissions for liquidity, validator participationMinted by swapping USDC
AllocationAirdrops, ecosystem, burn-mintDirect emission to liquidity providersProtocol-specific allocation
Usage/IncentiveGas/fees; all txsGovernance, validator selection, emissions voting, bribesDeFi collateral, trades
Locking MechanismN/ANon-transferable; locked via delegation; burnt for BERAN/A
Unlocking TimeStaggered airdrop, rolling unlocksReal-time with liquidity provisionImmediate (upon swap)

Conclusions & Recommendations

Berachain's token economics are highly innovative, leveraging a PoL model to tightly couple liquidity, chain security, and governance. While the design is positioned to quickly bootstrap TVL and DeFi activity, long-term decentralization and ecosystem dynamism will depend on how future emissions, governance, and community incentives evolve. Prospective participants should pay close attention to:

  • Ongoing BGT emission localization (which pools win voting)
  • Ecosystem grant/development outflows
  • Community governance proposals for potential changes in emissions or participation methods.

For the most detailed, up-to-date breakdown and developer docs, consult Berachain’s official documentation and analytics sites.

โทเคโนมิกส์ BERA (BERA): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ BERA (BERA) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นBERA สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น BERA ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ BERA แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น BERAกัน!

วิธีการซื้อ BERA

การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา BERA ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค

การคาดการณ์ราคา BERA

อยากรู้ว่า BERA จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา BERA ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

