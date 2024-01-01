What are EDU Futures?

EDU futures are legal contracts for buying or selling EDU at a future date.

EDU futures is a special contract representation of existing EDU crypto, and the actual settlement of EDU (or cash) will happen in the future - when the contract is exercised

EDU futures are often used to hedge against price changes of EDU itself. On the other hand, they enable investors to speculate on the asset's underlying trend. To put it simply, you can purchase (buy long) EDU futures if you expect the crypto price to go up and when you think that the price will fall, you take a short position (buy short) to reduce the impact of losses.