1. ข้อกำหนดและเงื่อนไขกิจกรรมของรางวัล:

  • a. รางวัลนี้สามารถใช้ได้กับการซื้อขายfutures เท่านั้นและไม่สามารถถอนได้โดยตรง กําไรทั้งหมดที่สะสมอันเป็นผลมาจากการซื้อขายที่ประสบความสําเร็จสามารถถอนออกได้
  • b. รางวัลสามารถใช้เป็น margin และยังสามารถใช้เพื่อหักล้างค่าธรรมเนียมและการสูญเสียจากการทําธุรกรรมของท่าน
  • c. การถอนสินทรัพย์ใดๆ ก่อนการใช้รางวัลจะส่งผลให้มีการริบรางวัลของท่านโดยอัตโนมัติ
  • d. รางวัลของท่านมีอายุ 15 วัน รางวัลที่ไม่ได้ใช้จะถูกริบสิทธิ์โดยอัตโนมัติ โปรดระวังความเสี่ยงในการชําระบัญชีที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากสิ่งนี้
  • e. When new users deposit funds via on-chain deposits or by transferring their fiat deposits to the futures account, if the amount of a single deposit is greater than the requirement for the first deposit task and there is no withdrawal or transfer made to the futures account during the reward collection period, new users will receive rewards based on the different task levels.
  • (Note: Before clicking to claim the first deposit bonus, the amount in the futures account must meet the requirement of the first deposit amount, otherwise the claim may not be successful and cannot be reissued. The first deposit bonus can only be claimed once per UID.)
  • f. After new users complete their KYC and enter the event page, if the transaction volume of their first futures order meets the requirements of the first transaction task, the reward will be issued upon completion of the task. The reward can only be claimed once and cannot be claimed multiple times.
  • g. รางวัลสําหรับการแนะนําจะถูกเบิกจ่ายในวันหลังจากงานที่เกี่ยวข้องเสร็จสมบูรณ์ หากท่านไม่ได้รับรางวัลโปรดติดต่อฝ่ายลูกค้าสัมพันธ์
  • h. รางวัลสําหรับที่เหลือจะเบิกจ่ายให้ท่านภายใน 20 นาทีหลังจากเสร็จสิ้นงาน
  • i. รางวัลแต่ละรางวัลสามารถแลกได้เพียงครั้งเดียวต่อผู้ใช้หนึ่งคนเท่านั้น
  • j. Due to the large number of participants, you need to wait up to 30 minutes after completing the task before you can receive the rewards. If the concerned task is still under review status after 30 minutes, the review might take 1-3 days (the review time will not affect the claiming of the first-time deposit doubled reward). Thank you for your understanding and support. We will continue to optimize and improve user experience.
  • k. MEXC ขอสงวนสิทธิ์ในการเปลี่ยนแปลงข้อกำหนดและเงื่อนไขได้ทุกเมื่อ การตัดสินใจทั้งหมดถือเป็นที่สิ้นสุด
  • รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมโปรดดูที่ประกาศ:https://support.mexc.com/hc/en-001/articles/4404973379482

2. การยืนยันยอดคงเหลือรางวัลของท่าน

  • a. ยอดคงเหลือรางวัล: รางวัลของท่านจะถูกออกให้แก่บัญชีสัญญาของท่าน เปิดแอปพลิเคชันบนมือถือของท่านและเลือก "สินทรัพย์" - > "futures" เพื่อตรวจสอบยอดคงเหลือของท่าน
  • b. ประวัติการใช้งาน: เยี่ยมชมเว็บไซต์ MEXC อย่างเป็นทางการที่ www.mexc.com และเลือก "ตลาด futures " -> "คําสั่งซื้อของฉัน" -> "เงินทุนหมุนเวียน" ตัวเลขสีเขียวแสดงถึงมูลค่ารวมของรางวัลที่ได้รับ และตัวเลขสีแดงแสดงถึงมูลค่าของรางวัลที่ถูกใช้

