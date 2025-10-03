HighKey (HIGHKEY) Tokenomics
HighKey is pioneering the next generation of Web3 intelligence, offering a comprehensive platform powered by the groundbreaking DARP (Decentralized AI Research Protocol). We're bridging the gap between the power of Artificial Intelligence and the vast, complex world of blockchain data and operations, providing unparalleled insights and actionable intelligence for investors, developers, and businesses alike.
HighKey goes beyond simple analytics. By leveraging the DARP protocol, we're building a decentralized ecosystem where AI models are collaboratively trained and refined, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and continuous improvement. Our platform offers a wide range of features, including advanced on-chain analytics, predictive market analysis, smart contract auditing tools, and personalized investment recommendations.
With HighKey, users can easily navigate the complexities of Web3, identify emerging trends, assess risk, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or just starting to explore the potential of blockchain technology, HighKey provides the tools and intelligence you need to succeed. We empower users to understand on-chain activity like never before, offering clarity in a space often characterized by opacity.
Our vision is to democratize access to sophisticated AI-driven insights, making them accessible to everyone in the Web3 ecosystem. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with the principles of decentralization, HighKey is creating a more transparent, efficient, and informed future for blockchain. Join us in building the future of Web3 intelligence!
HighKey (HIGHKEY) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i HighKey (HIGHKEY) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet HIGHKEY-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många HIGHKEY-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Prisförutsägelse för HIGHKEY
Vill du veta vart HIGHKEY kan vara på väg? På HIGHKEY sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
