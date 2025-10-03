Dyk djupare in i hur TIA-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular blockchain architecture, incentivize network security, and foster ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the TIA token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : 1 billion TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023).

: 1 billion TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023). Inflation : TIA is inflationary. The initial inflation rate is 8% per year, decreasing by 10% annually until it stabilizes at 1.5% in 2039. Inflation rewards are distributed as follows: 98% to validators (staking rewards) 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives

: TIA is inflationary. The initial inflation rate is 8% per year, decreasing by 10% annually until it stabilizes at 1.5% in 2039. Inflation rewards are distributed as follows:

Allocation Mechanism

Token Distribution Table

Category % of Initial Supply Unlock Schedule / Notes Initial Core Contributors 20% 33% unlocks at year 1, remaining 67% linearly over next 2 years Early Backers - Seed 17.6% 33% unlocks at year 1, remaining 67% linearly over next 1 year Early Backers - Series A&B 15.9% 33% unlocks at year 1, remaining 67% linearly over next 1 year R&D & Ecosystem 26.8% 25% unlocked at launch, 75% linearly over years 1–4 Future Initiatives 12.6% Details not fully disclosed; controlled by project team Public Allocation 20% Large cliff unlock at launch (Oct. 31, 2023), then steady monthly releases Community (Initially Liquid) 7.4% Immediately liquid at launch

Notable Events:

Cliff Unlock : On Oct. 31, 2023, 175 million TIA (approx. $1B) unlocked, increasing circulating supply by 83%.

: On Oct. 31, 2023, 175 million TIA (approx. $1B) unlocked, increasing circulating supply by 83%. Linear Vesting: After the cliff, ~30 million TIA unlock monthly across categories.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Transaction Fees : TIA is required to pay for “PayForBlobs” transactions, which are essential for data availability on Celestia. Fees are variable and depend on transaction size.

: TIA is required to pay for “PayForBlobs” transactions, which are essential for data availability on Celestia. Fees are variable and depend on transaction size. Staking : TIA holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning a share of block rewards (inflation + fees).

: TIA holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning a share of block rewards (inflation + fees). Governance : Stakers can vote on Celestia Improvement Proposals (CIPs) affecting network parameters, inflation distribution, and Community Pool spending.

: Stakers can vote on Celestia Improvement Proposals (CIPs) affecting network parameters, inflation distribution, and Community Pool spending. Airdrops & Incentives: Genesis airdrop distributed to early contributors, developers, and ecosystem participants. Incentivized testnets and hackathons further reward community engagement.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Vesting and Unlocking Table

Allocation Group Initial Unlock Vesting/Unlocking Schedule Unlock Type Period Public Allocation 100% at launch Cliff unlock (Oct. 31, 2023) Cliff Instant R&D & Ecosystem 25% at launch 75% unlocks daily, years 1–4 Linear Daily (2024–27) Early Backers (Seed, A&B) 33% at year 1 67% unlocks daily, year 1–2 Linear Daily (2024–25) Initial Core Contributors 33% at year 1 67% unlocks daily, year 1–3 Linear Daily (2024–26)

Unlocking Details : Cliff unlocks : Large, immediate releases at specified dates (notably at launch). Linear vesting : Remaining tokens unlock daily over 1–4 years, depending on the group. Community/Initially Liquid : Some allocations are fully liquid at launch.

:

Additional Mechanisms

No Maximum Supply : TIA has no hard cap due to ongoing inflation.

: TIA has no hard cap due to ongoing inflation. Validator Set : Proof-of-stake with 100 active validators; no minimum stake required, but only top staked become active.

: Proof-of-stake with 100 active validators; no minimum stake required, but only top staked become active. Fallback Mechanisms: In case of Celestia downtime, L2s can fallback to Ethereum for data availability, ensuring network resilience.

Implications and Analysis

Supply Shocks : The initial cliff unlock and subsequent linear vesting create predictable supply increases, which can impact price and liquidity.

: The initial cliff unlock and subsequent linear vesting create predictable supply increases, which can impact price and liquidity. Incentive Alignment : Heavy allocation to insiders and future development aligns long-term interests but may raise concerns about centralization.

: Heavy allocation to insiders and future development aligns long-term interests but may raise concerns about centralization. Ecosystem Growth : Substantial allocations for R&D, ecosystem, and public initiatives support ongoing development and adoption.

: Substantial allocations for R&D, ecosystem, and public initiatives support ongoing development and adoption. Governance Power: Staking and governance mechanisms empower token holders to influence protocol evolution.

Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics at a Glance

Mechanism Details Issuance 1B initial, inflationary (8% → 1.5% over 16 years) Allocation Insiders (53.2%), Future Dev (39.4%), Public (20%), Community (7.4%) Usage Fees, staking, governance, ecosystem incentives Incentives Staking rewards, airdrops, testnet/hackathon rewards Locking Cliff + linear vesting (1–4 years, daily unlocks) Unlocking Major cliff at launch, then steady monthly/daily releases Governance On-chain voting for protocol upgrades, treasury, and inflation parameters

Celestia’s token economics are structured to balance early contributor incentives, long-term ecosystem growth, and robust network security, with transparent and predictable unlocking schedules that are critical for both investors and users to monitor.