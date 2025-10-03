SUI (SUI) Tokenomics
SUI (SUI) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för SUI(SUI), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
SUI (SUI) Information
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
Djupgående token-struktur för SUI(SUI)
Dyk djupare in i hur SUI-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Overview
Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a capped native token supply of 10 billion SUI. Its token economics are designed to incentivize network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of SUI's issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with detailed tables and explanations.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10,000,000,000 SUI (10B SUI).
- Initial Circulation: At mainnet launch (May 2023), ~5% of tokens were in circulation; the rest are released on a long-term schedule.
- Issuance Model: SUI tokens are not minted beyond the cap. New tokens enter circulation via scheduled unlocks and vesting from initial allocations.
- Inflation: SUI’s inflation rate is designed to decrease over time, with annualized inflation dropping from double digits in 2024 to low single digits by 2025, and near zero by late 2025.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocation Table
|Category
|Allocation (SUI)
|% of Max Supply
|Vesting/Unlock Details
|Community Reserve
|5,000,000,000
|50%
|~29.6% unlocked at TGE, then monthly over 6.9 years; large portion unlocks after 2030
|Early Contributors
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|1-year cliff, 17.8% unlock, then monthly over 6 years
|Investors
|1,400,000,000
|14%
|Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly; Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
|Community Access Program & Testers
|600,000,000
|6%
|~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly over 13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|~1,000,000,000
|10%
|~3.5% unlocked at TGE, then monthly over 7 years
|Undisclosed Recipients
|5,220,000,000
|52.2%
|Scheduled for unlock after 2030
Note: Some allocations overlap in reporting due to different sources and evolving schedules. The "Undisclosed Recipients" category reflects future unlocks beyond 2030.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Primary Uses of SUI
- Gas Fees: All on-chain transactions require SUI for gas, with fees split between computation (paid to validators) and storage (deposited into a Storage Fund for future validator rewards).
- Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to validators (minimum 30M SUI to operate a validator) to secure the network and earn rewards.
- Delegation: Any holder can delegate SUI to validators and share in rewards, minus validator commission.
- Ecosystem Participation: SUI is used in DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, games, and as liquidity in DEXs.
- Governance (Future): SUI is intended to be used for on-chain governance, with voting power proportional to staked SUI (capped at 10% per validator).
Incentive Structure
- Validator/Delegator Rewards: Sourced from computation fees, storage fund, and (initially) inflationary subsidies.
- Storage Fund: Accumulates storage fees and redistributes them to future validators, ensuring long-term sustainability.
- Liquidity Provision: Users can create trading pools (e.g., DeepBook) by paying SUI fees.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Staked SUI is locked for the duration of an epoch (~24 hours). Users can withdraw or re-delegate at epoch boundaries.
- Vesting Schedules: Most major allocations (contributors, investors, team, community) are subject to multi-year vesting with cliffs and monthly unlocks.
- Community Access Program: Tokens distributed via this program are subject to KYC and regional restrictions, with vesting for some sales.
5. Unlocking Time and Vesting Schedules
Unlocking Table (Sample of Key Allocations)
|Allocation Category
|Vesting Start
|Unlock Pattern/Cliff
|Monthly Unlock (SUI)
|Notable Details
|Community Reserve
|2023-05-01
|~29.6% at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly for 6.9 years
|138M–201M
|Large portion unlocks after 2030
|Early Contributors
|2024-05-01
|1-year cliff, 17.8% unlock, then monthly for 6 years
|76M–176M
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|2023-11-01
|6-month cliff, then monthly for 6.5 years
|163M
|Series A Investors
|2024-05-01
|1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly
|218M
|Series B Investors
|2024-05-01
|1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly
|463M
|Stake Subsidies
|2023-05-01
|~3.5% at TGE, then monthly for 7 years
|33M–84M
|Undisclosed Recipients
|2033-05-01
|Instant unlock after 2030
|5.22B (one-time)
Unlocks are scheduled monthly, with some allocations having initial cliffs and large unlocks after 2030.
Recent and Upcoming Unlocks (2024–2025)
- Q2 2024: 1.4B SUI unlocked for private investors (53.4% of circulating supply at the time).
- Q2 2025: 227M SUI unlocked (2.27% of total supply), with major portions to private investors, ecosystem, staking rewards, and team.
- Beyond 2030: Over 5B SUI scheduled for unlock to undisclosed recipients.
6. Additional Notes
- Regional Restrictions: U.S. citizens and residents, among others, are excluded from public sales and some community programs.
- No Airdrops: The Sui Foundation has stated there will be no SUI airdrops.
- Governance: As of 2025, no active on-chain governance process is live, but SUI is intended for future governance use.
7. Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Vesting
|Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting/Unlock Details
|Community Reserve
|50%
|~29.6% at TGE, then monthly for 6.9 years, >5B after 2030
|Early Contributors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then monthly for 6 years
|Investors
|14%
|Series A/B: 1-year cliff, then monthly for 1–2 years
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|6-month cliff, then monthly for 6.5 years
|Community Access/Testers
|6%
|~28.6% at TGE, then monthly for 13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|10%
|~3.5% at TGE, then monthly for 7 years
|Undisclosed Recipients
|52.2%
|Unlock after 2030
8. Implications and Analysis
- Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting and unlock schedules (many stretching beyond 2030) are designed to align incentives for contributors, investors, and the community, and to avoid sudden supply shocks.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is to the community reserve, managed by the Sui Foundation, emphasizing ecosystem growth and sustainability.
- Staking and Security: High staking rates (often >75% of eligible supply) and robust validator incentives support network security.
- Market Impact: Major unlocks (e.g., for investors in 2024–2025) can introduce volatility, but the gradual release strategy aims to mitigate this.
- Transparency: While most schedules are public, some recipient details remain undisclosed, especially for post-2030 unlocks.
9. Further Reading
- Sui Tokenomics Whitepaper
- SUI Token Supply and Circulation
- Sui Blog: Token Release Schedule
- Sui Documentation: Staking
In summary:
Sui’s token economics are characterized by a capped supply, multi-year vesting schedules, a strong focus on ecosystem and community incentives, and a robust staking and reward system. The unlocking and vesting mechanisms are designed to ensure gradual distribution, long-term alignment, and network stability, with major unlocks and allocations transparently scheduled through at least 2030.
SUI (SUI) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i SUI (SUI) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet SUI-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många SUI-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår SUI:s tokenomics, utforska SUI-tokens pris i realtid!
