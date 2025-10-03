THORChain (RUNE) Tokenomics
THORChain (RUNE) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för THORChain(RUNE), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
THORChain (RUNE) Information
THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.
Djupgående token-struktur för THORChain(RUNE)
Dyk djupare in i hur RUNE-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Overview
THORChain’s native token, RUNE, is central to the protocol’s security, liquidity, and incentive mechanisms. The tokenomics are designed to align the interests of node operators, liquidity providers, and the broader ecosystem, ensuring robust cross-chain liquidity and network security.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: 500,000,000 RUNE
- Current Circulating Market Cap: ~$422.6M USD
- Fully Diluted Market Cap: ~$510.7M USD
RUNE was initially distributed through a combination of seed rounds, an IDO (Initial DEX Offering), and allocations to the team, community, and operational reserves. The token supply is capped, and RUNE is minted and burned in response to protocol activities such as lending and debt repayment, which can cause slight inflation or deflation depending on market conditions.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocations (as of Feb 2024):
|Allocation Category
|RUNE Amount (M)
|% of Total Supply
|Service Nodes
|220.45
|44.09%
|Team/Advisors
|50.00
|10.00%
|Community
|50.00
|10.00%
|Operational
|52.00
|10.40%
|Seed Investors
|26.00
|5.20%
|IDO (Binance DEX)
|20.00
|4.00%
|Other/Reserves
|Remaining
|~16%
- Notable Wallets (as of Feb 2024):
- Bond Module: ~105.3M RUNE (21.06%)
- Reserve Module: ~82.45M RUNE (16.49%)
- Standby Reserve: 60M RUNE (12%)
- Pool Module: ~30.97M RUNE (6.19%)
- Binance Cold: ~40.59M RUNE (8.12%)
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Functions of RUNE:
- Liquidity: RUNE is paired 1:1 with every non-RUNE asset in liquidity pools, ensuring deep cross-chain liquidity. For every $1 of non-RUNE in a pool, $1 of RUNE is required.
- Security: Node operators (THORNodes) must bond RUNE to participate in consensus. The bond must be at least 2x the value of non-RUNE assets in the pools, resulting in $3 of RUNE locked for every $1 of non-RUNE value.
- Incentives: Rewards are distributed via the “Incentive Pendulum,” dynamically balancing between node operators and liquidity providers to maintain optimal network security and liquidity.
- Governance: RUNE is used for governance signaling, such as asset and chain listings/delistings, protocol upgrades, and parameter changes.
- Fees: All transaction and swap fees are paid in RUNE, which are distributed to node operators and liquidity providers.
Incentive Pendulum Table
|Scenario
|% RUNE Bonded
|% RUNE in Pools
|Bond Rewards
|Liquidity Rewards
|Inefficient
|100%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|Over-bonded
|75%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|Optimal
|67%
|33%
|67%
|33%
|Under-bonded
|60%
|40%
|80%
|20%
|Unsafe
|50%
|50%
|100%
|0%
- The protocol targets the “Optimal” state for security and efficiency.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Node Bonding: RUNE bonded by node operators is locked for the duration of their participation. Misconduct can result in slashing up to 1.5x the value of compromised assets.
- Liquidity Provision: Liquidity providers can withdraw at any time, but impermanent loss protection (ILP) is only fully realized after 100 days, increasing linearly from day 1.
- Seed/Team Allocations: Early investor and team tokens were subject to vesting and lock-up periods, e.g., seed investor tokens were locked until mainnet or for 12 months, whichever came first.
5. Unlocking Time
- Liquidity Providers: Can withdraw at any time, but full ILP is achieved after 100 days.
- Node Operators: Can unbond and exit, but must follow protocol exit procedures to avoid slashing.
- Seed/Team Allocations: Most major team and investor allocations have fully vested as of early 2024.
6. Additional Mechanisms
- Impermanent Loss Protection: Ensures LPs break even or profit after 100 days.
- Synths and Savers Vaults: RUNE is used to back synthetic assets and single-asset vaults, further increasing demand and utility.
- Mint/Burn Dynamics: RUNE is minted and burned in lending/borrowing operations, with interest rates dynamically adjusting to maintain solvency.
7. Ecosystem and Governance
- Governance is minimalistic: Focused on operational parameters, asset and chain listings, and protocol upgrades.
- Emergency Mechanisms: “Ragnarök” can be triggered for controlled shutdown and fund payout if node count drops below four.
8. Key Links
- THORChain Documentation
- THORChain Whitepapers
- THORChain Dashboard
- THORChain Yield/Earn
- THORChain Ecosystem
Summary Table: RUNE Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Capped at 500M RUNE; distributed via seed, IDO, team, community, and operational allocations
|Allocation
|Service Nodes, Team/Advisors, Community, Operational, Seed, IDO, Reserves
|Usage
|Security (bonding), liquidity (pools), governance, fees, incentives, synths, savers
|Incentives
|Dynamic rewards via Incentive Pendulum; ILP for LPs; emission rewards for nodes and LPs
|Locking
|Node bonds locked; LPs can withdraw anytime (full ILP after 100 days); vesting for early allocations
|Unlocking
|LPs: anytime; Nodes: protocol exit; Seed/Team: mostly fully vested as of 2024
In-Depth Analysis
THORChain’s tokenomics are engineered to create a “liquidity black hole,” where increasing network activity and TVL drive up RUNE demand and price. The deterministic relationship between RUNE and non-RUNE assets ensures that the protocol remains secure and liquid, while dynamic incentives and slashing mechanisms align participant behavior. The system’s flexibility—allowing for permissionless entry/exit, dynamic reward allocation, and robust governance—positions THORChain as a foundational cross-chain DeFi protocol.
For further details, consult the THORChain documentation and whitepapers.
THORChain (RUNE) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i THORChain (RUNE) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet RUNE-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många RUNE-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår RUNE:s tokenomics, utforska RUNE-tokens pris i realtid!
Hur man köper RUNE
Är du intresserad av att lägga till THORChain(RUNE) i din portfölj? MEXC stöder olika metoder för att köpa RUNE, inklusive kreditkort, banköverföringar och peer-to-peer-handel. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs gör MEXC att kryptoköp är enkelt och säkert.
THORChain (RUNE) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för RUNE hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för RUNE
Vill du veta vart RUNE kan vara på väg? På RUNE sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
Varför ska du välja MEXC?
MEXC är en av världens främsta kryptobörser, betrodd av miljontals användare globalt. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs är MEXC din enklaste väg till krypto.
Friskrivning
Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.
Vänligen läs och förstå användaravtalet och sekretesspolicyn
Köp THORChain (RUNE)
Belopp
1 RUNE = 1.207 USD