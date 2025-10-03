OP (OP) Tokenomics

OP (OP) Tokenomics

Upptäck viktiga insikter om OP(OP), inklusive dess tokenutbud, distributionsmodell och marknadsdata i realtid.
Sidan senast uppdaterad: 2025-10-03 11:52:24 (UTC+8)
USD

OP (OP) Tokenomics och prisanalys

Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för OP(OP), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.

Marlknadsvärde:
$ 1.32B
Totalt utbud:
$ 4.29B
Cirkulerande utbud
$ 1.78B
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
$ 3.18B
Högsta någonsin:
$ 8.345
Lägsta någonsin:
$ 0.40050768516633495
Aktuellt pris:
$ 0.7404
OP (OP) Information

Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.

Officiell webbplats:
https://www.optimism.io/
Blockkedjeutforskare:
https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0x4200000000000000000000000000000000000042

Djupgående token-struktur för OP(OP)

Dyk djupare in i hur OP-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Optimism (OP) is the native token of the Optimism Superchain, designed to align incentives, fund ecosystem growth, and facilitate decentralized governance. The tokenomics of OP are structured to support long-term sustainability, reward contributors, and ensure robust governance.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: OP is an ERC-20 token with an initial supply of approximately 4.29 billion tokens, which began circulating on May 31, 2022.
  • Inflation: The protocol initially allowed for a 2% annual inflation rate, but as of May 2023, the inflation rate was set to 0%. The contract owner (MintManager) retains the ability to mint additional tokens, but this is subject to governance and has not been exercised since the inflation rate was set to zero.

Allocation Mechanism

The OP token supply is allocated as follows:

CategoryPercentageDescription
Ecosystem Fund25%Incentivizes development and growth of the Optimism ecosystem via grants and funding.
Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)20%Rewards public goods and contributors retroactively for their impact.
User Airdrops19%Distributed in multiple waves to reward users for positive contributions and behaviors.
Core Contributors19%Allocated to individuals who developed and maintain the protocol.
Investors ("Sugar xaddies")17%Allocated to early investors and backers.

Airdrops: The first airdrop distributed 5% of the supply to nearly 250,000 addresses. Future airdrops (14% of supply) are reserved for users who positively impact the ecosystem.

Ecosystem Fund: Further divided into Governance Fund (5.4%), Partner Fund (5.4%), Seed Fund (5.4%), and Unallocated (8.8%).

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: OP holders participate in the Optimism Collective’s bicameral governance system (Token House and Citizens’ House). Token holders can delegate voting power and vote on protocol upgrades, funding, and other key decisions.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: OP is distributed to projects and users through grants, airdrops, and RetroPGF. These mechanisms reward both proactive and retroactive contributions to the ecosystem.
  • Feedback Loop: Demand for OP blockspace generates sequencer revenue, which is then distributed via RetroPGF to contributors, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of growth and value creation.

Locking Mechanism

  • Core Contributors and Investors: Allocations to these groups were subject to a one-year lockup from the initial circulation date (May 31, 2022), followed by linear vesting.
  • Governance and Ecosystem Funds: Distributed on a seasonal schedule, with each season comprising multiple voting cycles. The release of funds is governed by the Token House and subject to periodic review and adjustment.
  • Unallocated/Reserves: Reserved for future programs and may be distributed via private sales or new incentive programs, subject to governance approval.

Unlocking Time

  • Airdrops: Distributed in multiple waves, with eligibility and timing determined by the Optimism Foundation.
  • Contributor and Investor Allocations: One-year lockup followed by linear vesting.
  • Ecosystem and Governance Funds: Released seasonally, with specific amounts and recipients determined through governance votes.
  • RetroPGF: Distributed in rounds, with the Citizens’ House voting on recipients based on their past contributions.

Tokenomics Table

CategoryPercentageLockup/Vesting DetailsUsage/Incentive Mechanism
Ecosystem Fund25%Seasonal release, governance-controlledGrants, project funding
Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)20%Distributed in rounds, governance-controlledRewards for past contributions
User Airdrops19%Multiple waves, eligibility-basedUser incentives, ecosystem growth
Core Contributors19%1-year lockup, then linear vestingTeam and developer incentives
Investors17%1-year lockup, then linear vestingEarly backer incentives

Additional Notes

  • Governance: All major allocations and unlocks are subject to on-chain governance, with OP holders able to delegate and vote.
  • Security: The protocol employs multi-signature controls and a Security Council for critical upgrades and incident response.
  • Future Adjustments: The OPerating Manual and governance structure are subject to periodic review and amendment, ensuring adaptability.

Optimism’s token economics are designed to create a sustainable, incentive-aligned ecosystem that rewards both current and future contributors, while maintaining robust governance and adaptability.

OP (OP) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden

Att förstå tokenomiken i OP (OP) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.

Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:

Totalt utbud:

Det maximala antalet OP-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.

Cirkulerande utbud

Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.

Maxutbud:

Taket för hur många OP-tokens som kan finnas totalt.

FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):

Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.

Inflationstakt:

Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.

Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?

Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.

Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.

Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.

Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.

Nu när du förstår OP:s tokenomics, utforska OP-tokens pris i realtid!

