Dyk djupare in i hur JUP-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter ecosystem, a leading DeFi protocol and DEX aggregator on Solana. The tokenomics are designed to emphasize decentralization, community engagement, and long-term sustainability, with a total supply of 10 billion JUP and no venture capital (VC) allocation.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Mint: 10 billion JUP tokens were minted at genesis.

10 billion JUP tokens were minted at genesis. Distribution: The entire supply was split equally between team and community wallets (50% each).

The entire supply was split equally between team and community wallets (50% each). Launch Mechanism: A portion of tokens was distributed via a seven-day open market sale using a single-sided USDC-JUP Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) pool on Meteora, with a starting price of $0.40 per token. The pool was locked for seven days to provide price support and initial liquidity.

Allocation Mechanism

Category Allocation (JUP) % of Total Supply Notes Team 5,000,000,000 50% Includes team members, strategic reserve, and liquidity provision - Team Members 2,000,000,000 20% 2-year vesting, 1-year cliff - Strategic Reserve 2,000,000,000 20% Locked for at least 1 year, 6 months' notice before any liquidity event - Liquidity Provision 1,000,000,000 10% For market making and liquidity needs Community 5,000,000,000 50% Includes airdrops, grants, and community needs - Airdrop #1 1,000,000,000 10% Distributed to early users - Airdrop #2 700,000,000 7% Jupuary 2025 airdrop - Community Needs 500,000,000 5% For ongoing community initiatives - ApePro Airdrop 5,000,000 0.05% Special airdrop event - Contributors/Grants 1,000,000,000 10% For community contributors and grants - Other Liquidity/Fees 950,000,000 9.5% Includes LP needs, MM loans, launchpad fees, launch pool, etc.

Note: The above table is based on the most recent and detailed breakdowns available as of July 2025.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Governance: JUP is intended as a governance token, allowing holders to vote on ecosystem decisions (e.g., launchpad projects, disputes, grants). However, as of early 2024, the governance functionality was not fully operational.

JUP is intended as a governance token, allowing holders to vote on ecosystem decisions (e.g., launchpad projects, disputes, grants). However, as of early 2024, the governance functionality was not fully operational. Airdrops: Regular airdrops (notably the annual "Jupuary" event) incentivize user engagement and reward active participants.

Regular airdrops (notably the annual "Jupuary" event) incentivize user engagement and reward active participants. Staking and Rewards: Users can lock JUP tokens to receive voting power and participate in Active Staking Rewards (ASR), which are distributed quarterly. Rewards are sourced from launchpad fees and other ecosystem revenues.

Users can lock JUP tokens to receive voting power and participate in Active Staking Rewards (ASR), which are distributed quarterly. Rewards are sourced from launchpad fees and other ecosystem revenues. Liquidity Provision: JUP is used to bootstrap liquidity pools and support market stability.

JUP is used to bootstrap liquidity pools and support market stability. No Protocol Fees: Jupiter does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set their own platform fees on swaps.

Locking Mechanism

Jupiter Lock: Jupiter provides an open-source, audited tool called "Jupiter Lock" for locking and vesting tokens. This tool allows project teams to implement cliffs and vesting schedules transparently.

Jupiter provides an open-source, audited tool called "Jupiter Lock" for locking and vesting tokens. This tool allows project teams to implement cliffs and vesting schedules transparently. Team Vesting: Team allocations are subject to a 2-year vesting period with a 1-year cliff.

Team allocations are subject to a 2-year vesting period with a 1-year cliff. Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least one year, with a minimum of six months' notice before any liquidity event.

Unlocking Time

Launch Pool: The initial launch pool was locked for seven days post-launch.

The initial launch pool was locked for seven days post-launch. Team Tokens: Begin unlocking after a 1-year cliff, then vest linearly over the following year.

Begin unlocking after a 1-year cliff, then vest linearly over the following year. Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least one year; any unlocking requires six months' advance notice to the community.

Locked for at least one year; any unlocking requires six months' advance notice to the community. Community Allocations: Airdrops and grants are distributed according to event schedules (e.g., Jupuary airdrops).

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 10B minted at genesis, split 50/50 between team and community Allocation See detailed table above Usage Governance, staking rewards, airdrops, liquidity, no protocol fees Locking Jupiter Lock tool, team vesting (2 years, 1-year cliff), strategic reserve (1+ year lock) Unlocking Launch pool (7 days), team (after 1-year cliff), strategic reserve (6 months' notice)

Additional Notes

No VC Allocation: Jupiter emphasizes decentralization by excluding venture capital allocations.

Jupiter emphasizes decentralization by excluding venture capital allocations. Community-Centric: Over one-third of the supply is distributed via airdrops, with ongoing community engagement.

Over one-third of the supply is distributed via airdrops, with ongoing community engagement. Transparency: All locking and vesting mechanisms are designed to be transparent and auditable via open-source tools.

This structure supports a fair, decentralized, and sustainable ecosystem, with mechanisms in place to incentivize long-term participation and community governance.