Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics

Upptäck viktiga insikter om Ethena(ENA), inklusive dess tokenutbud, distributionsmodell och marknadsdata i realtid.
Sidan senast uppdaterad: 2025-10-03 14:00:41 (UTC+8)
Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics och prisanalys

Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Ethena(ENA), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.

Marlknadsvärde:
$ 4.22B
Totalt utbud:
$ 15.00B
Cirkulerande utbud
$ 6.89B
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
$ 9.18B
Högsta någonsin:
$ 1.521
Lägsta någonsin:
$ 0.19527090297328784
Aktuellt pris:
$ 0.6122
Ethena (ENA) Information

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.

Officiell webbplats:
https://www.ethena.fi/
Whitepaper:
https://ethena-labs.gitbook.io/ethena-labs/
Blockkedjeutforskare:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x57e114B691Db790C35207b2e685D4A43181e6061

Djupgående token-struktur för Ethena(ENA)

Dyk djupare in i hur ENA-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Ethena’s token economics are multifaceted, involving both its governance token (ENA) and its synthetic stablecoin (USDe). Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tables and detailed explanations.

Issuance Mechanism

ENA (Governance Token)

  • Total Supply: 15 billion ENA.
  • Initial Mint: The ENA token was deployed on April 2, 2024. The initial mint counts as the first and only mint until at least April 2, 2025, due to a restriction that allows up to 10% of the total supply to be minted only once every 365 days.
  • Control: The project team controls a four-of-eight multi-sig wallet with minting authority, but future mints are strictly limited.

USDe (Synthetic Stablecoin)

  • Minting: Users deposit stETH, ETH, BTC, SOL, or other supported assets to mint USDe at a 1:1 USD ratio. Only whitelisted users (who pass KYC/KYB) can mint/redeem directly; others can acquire USDe via liquidity pools.
  • Peg Stability: USDe maintains its peg through delta-neutral hedging—when a user deposits stETH, the protocol opens a 1x short ETH perpetual position on a CEX, offsetting price risk.

Allocation Mechanism

ENA Allocation Table

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyVesting/Unlock Details
Core Contributors30%1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
Investors25%1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
Ecosystem & Airdrops30%10% airdropped in first/second rewards seasons; remainder for future campaigns, held by DAO multisig
Foundation15%Used for development, risk, audits, etc.; unlock schedule not fully disclosed

Unlocking Schedule Table

RecipientDescriptionStart DateGranularityPeriodsAmount per PeriodNotes
Airdrop10% of ecosystem allocation, first/second rewards2024-03-06Instant1450,000,000Immediate unlock for airdrop
Ecosystem Dev.30% allocation, various initiatives2024-07-05Instant1500,000,000Immediate unlock for campaign
Ecosystem Dev.30% allocation, various initiatives2025-03-06Monthly363,550,000,000Linear vesting over 3 years
Core Contributors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-03-06Instant11,125,000,000Cliff unlock
Investors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-03-06Instant1937,500,000Cliff unlock
FoundationTeam has not disclosed unlock dates2025-03-06Monthly362,250,000,000Linear vesting over 3 years
Core Contributors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-04-06Monthly363,375,000,000Linear vesting over 3 years
Investors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-04-06Monthly362,812,500,000Linear vesting over 3 years

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ENA

  • Governance: ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, reserve fund management, and yield distribution.
  • Staking (sENA): Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues. sENA is composable in DeFi and earns additional rewards from associated projects (e.g., Ethereal).
  • Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers.

USDe

  • Stablecoin Utility: USDe is used as a stable, yield-bearing asset. It can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from staked ETH and funding rates from short positions.
  • Liquidity Incentives: Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap via campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).
  • Points Campaigns: Users earn “shards” or “Sats” by holding, staking, locking, or providing liquidity with USDe. These points are used for airdrop eligibility and other rewards.
Example: Shard Distribution (as of Feb 29, 2024)
ActivityTVL ($M)Shard Boost (per $/day)New Shards Distributed (M)
Locking LP Tokens125202,500
Hold Pendle USDe YT/SY in Pool5910590
Lock USDe160101,597
Buy and Hold USDe1045519
Stake and Hold sUSDe1951195
Invite Bonus~10%10%54
Total5805,455

Locking Mechanism

  • ENA Locking: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and provides access to additional rewards.
  • USDe Locking: USDe can be locked to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unstaked with a 7-day unlock period.
  • Airdrop Vesting: For the top 2,000 addresses in the Shard Campaign, half of the ENA airdrop is subject to a 6-month linear vesting period.

Unlocking Time

  • ENA Unlocks: Core contributors and investors have a 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. Ecosystem and airdrop allocations have both instant and linear vesting components.
  • USDe/sUSDe Unlocks: Unstaking/withdrawing sUSDe or locked USDe requires a 7-day unlock period.
  • Airdrop Unlocks: Immediate for most, but top campaign participants have a 6-month linear vesting for half their allocation.

Additional Notes and Implications

  • Governance Evolution: While ENA is designed for governance, as of April 2024, the governance process is not fully decentralized; the project team retains significant control via multi-sig wallets.
  • Yield Sustainability: USDe’s yield is derived from the ETH carry trade (staking yield + funding rate from shorting ETH). If market inefficiencies close, yields may decrease, impacting incentives.
  • Risk Management: Ethena maintains a Reserve Fund to cover periods of negative yield and act as a bidder of last resort for USDe, enhancing stability but introducing centralization and custody risks.
  • Composability: Both ENA and USDe are designed to be composable across DeFi, with sENA and sUSDe as liquid, reward-bearing tokens.

Summary Table: ENA Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
Issuance15B ENA, initial mint April 2024, strict annual mint cap
Allocation30% Core Contributors, 25% Investors, 30% Ecosystem/Airdrops, 15% Foundation
UsageGovernance, staking (sENA), restaking, DeFi composability
IncentivesPoints (shards/Sats) for USDe activities, sENA rewards, airdrops
LockingENA for sENA, USDe for Sats, 7-day unlock for sUSDe/locked USDe, 6-month vesting for airdrop
Unlocking1-year cliff + 3-year vesting for team/investors, instant/linear for ecosystem/airdrops

References for Further Reading

  • Ethena Tokenomics Documentation
  • USDe Overview
  • Rewards Mechanism Explanation
  • USDe Terms and Conditions

In conclusion: Ethena’s token economics are designed to bootstrap growth through strong incentives, align long-term stakeholders via vesting and locking, and maintain stability through a delta-neutral synthetic dollar mechanism. The system is complex, with evolving governance and risk management, and its long-term sustainability will depend on the protocol’s ability to adapt as market conditions change.

Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden

Att förstå tokenomiken i Ethena (ENA) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.

Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:

Totalt utbud:

Det maximala antalet ENA-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.

Cirkulerande utbud

Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.

Maxutbud:

Taket för hur många ENA-tokens som kan finnas totalt.

FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):

Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.

Inflationstakt:

Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.

Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?

Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.

Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.

Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.

Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.

Nu när du förstår ENA:s tokenomics, utforska ENA-tokens pris i realtid!

mc_how_why_title
