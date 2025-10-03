Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics
Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Ethena(ENA), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Ethena (ENA) Information
Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.
Djupgående token-struktur för Ethena(ENA)
Dyk djupare in i hur ENA-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Ethena’s token economics are multifaceted, involving both its governance token (ENA) and its synthetic stablecoin (USDe). Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tables and detailed explanations.
Issuance Mechanism
ENA (Governance Token)
- Total Supply: 15 billion ENA.
- Initial Mint: The ENA token was deployed on April 2, 2024. The initial mint counts as the first and only mint until at least April 2, 2025, due to a restriction that allows up to 10% of the total supply to be minted only once every 365 days.
- Control: The project team controls a four-of-eight multi-sig wallet with minting authority, but future mints are strictly limited.
USDe (Synthetic Stablecoin)
- Minting: Users deposit stETH, ETH, BTC, SOL, or other supported assets to mint USDe at a 1:1 USD ratio. Only whitelisted users (who pass KYC/KYB) can mint/redeem directly; others can acquire USDe via liquidity pools.
- Peg Stability: USDe maintains its peg through delta-neutral hedging—when a user deposits stETH, the protocol opens a 1x short ETH perpetual position on a CEX, offsetting price risk.
Allocation Mechanism
ENA Allocation Table
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Unlock Details
|Core Contributors
|30%
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
|Investors
|25%
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
|Ecosystem & Airdrops
|30%
|10% airdropped in first/second rewards seasons; remainder for future campaigns, held by DAO multisig
|Foundation
|15%
|Used for development, risk, audits, etc.; unlock schedule not fully disclosed
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Recipient
|Description
|Start Date
|Granularity
|Periods
|Amount per Period
|Notes
|Airdrop
|10% of ecosystem allocation, first/second rewards
|2024-03-06
|Instant
|1
|450,000,000
|Immediate unlock for airdrop
|Ecosystem Dev.
|30% allocation, various initiatives
|2024-07-05
|Instant
|1
|500,000,000
|Immediate unlock for campaign
|Ecosystem Dev.
|30% allocation, various initiatives
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|36
|3,550,000,000
|Linear vesting over 3 years
|Core Contributors
|1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|1
|1,125,000,000
|Cliff unlock
|Investors
|1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|1
|937,500,000
|Cliff unlock
|Foundation
|Team has not disclosed unlock dates
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|36
|2,250,000,000
|Linear vesting over 3 years
|Core Contributors
|1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|36
|3,375,000,000
|Linear vesting over 3 years
|Investors
|1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|36
|2,812,500,000
|Linear vesting over 3 years
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ENA
- Governance: ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, reserve fund management, and yield distribution.
- Staking (sENA): Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues. sENA is composable in DeFi and earns additional rewards from associated projects (e.g., Ethereal).
- Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers.
USDe
- Stablecoin Utility: USDe is used as a stable, yield-bearing asset. It can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from staked ETH and funding rates from short positions.
- Liquidity Incentives: Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap via campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).
- Points Campaigns: Users earn “shards” or “Sats” by holding, staking, locking, or providing liquidity with USDe. These points are used for airdrop eligibility and other rewards.
Example: Shard Distribution (as of Feb 29, 2024)
|Activity
|TVL ($M)
|Shard Boost (per $/day)
|New Shards Distributed (M)
|Locking LP Tokens
|125
|20
|2,500
|Hold Pendle USDe YT/SY in Pool
|59
|10
|590
|Lock USDe
|160
|10
|1,597
|Buy and Hold USDe
|104
|5
|519
|Stake and Hold sUSDe
|195
|1
|195
|Invite Bonus
|~10%
|10%
|54
|Total
|580
|—
|5,455
Locking Mechanism
- ENA Locking: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and provides access to additional rewards.
- USDe Locking: USDe can be locked to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unstaked with a 7-day unlock period.
- Airdrop Vesting: For the top 2,000 addresses in the Shard Campaign, half of the ENA airdrop is subject to a 6-month linear vesting period.
Unlocking Time
- ENA Unlocks: Core contributors and investors have a 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. Ecosystem and airdrop allocations have both instant and linear vesting components.
- USDe/sUSDe Unlocks: Unstaking/withdrawing sUSDe or locked USDe requires a 7-day unlock period.
- Airdrop Unlocks: Immediate for most, but top campaign participants have a 6-month linear vesting for half their allocation.
Additional Notes and Implications
- Governance Evolution: While ENA is designed for governance, as of April 2024, the governance process is not fully decentralized; the project team retains significant control via multi-sig wallets.
- Yield Sustainability: USDe’s yield is derived from the ETH carry trade (staking yield + funding rate from shorting ETH). If market inefficiencies close, yields may decrease, impacting incentives.
- Risk Management: Ethena maintains a Reserve Fund to cover periods of negative yield and act as a bidder of last resort for USDe, enhancing stability but introducing centralization and custody risks.
- Composability: Both ENA and USDe are designed to be composable across DeFi, with sENA and sUSDe as liquid, reward-bearing tokens.
Summary Table: ENA Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|15B ENA, initial mint April 2024, strict annual mint cap
|Allocation
|30% Core Contributors, 25% Investors, 30% Ecosystem/Airdrops, 15% Foundation
|Usage
|Governance, staking (sENA), restaking, DeFi composability
|Incentives
|Points (shards/Sats) for USDe activities, sENA rewards, airdrops
|Locking
|ENA for sENA, USDe for Sats, 7-day unlock for sUSDe/locked USDe, 6-month vesting for airdrop
|Unlocking
|1-year cliff + 3-year vesting for team/investors, instant/linear for ecosystem/airdrops
References for Further Reading
- Ethena Tokenomics Documentation
- USDe Overview
- Rewards Mechanism Explanation
- USDe Terms and Conditions
In conclusion: Ethena’s token economics are designed to bootstrap growth through strong incentives, align long-term stakeholders via vesting and locking, and maintain stability through a delta-neutral synthetic dollar mechanism. The system is complex, with evolving governance and risk management, and its long-term sustainability will depend on the protocol’s ability to adapt as market conditions change.
Ethena (ENA) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Ethena (ENA) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet ENA-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många ENA-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår ENA:s tokenomics, utforska ENA-tokens pris i realtid!
