Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.
Djupgående token-struktur för Polkadot(DOT)
Dyk djupare in i hur DOT-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Polkadot’s token economics are designed to balance network security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth. The DOT token underpins the protocol’s operations, incentives, and governance. Below is a detailed breakdown of the key mechanisms, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Inflation Model:
- DOT has an uncapped maximum supply. The network initially operated with a 10% annual inflation rate, but as of 2025, this has shifted to a fixed issuance of 120 million DOT per year. This change makes DOT disinflationary over time as the total supply grows.
- Staking Rewards: The majority of new DOT issuance is allocated to stakers (validators and nominators), with the remainder funding the treasury. The proportion directed to staking rewards versus the treasury depends on the network’s staking participation rate.
- Treasury Funding: Any inflation not distributed to stakers is allocated to the treasury, which is also funded by transaction fees, slashing penalties, and direct contributions.
|Year
|Issuance Mechanism
|Annual Issuance
|Inflation Rate
|Notes
|Pre-2025
|Dynamic (10% inflation)
|~150M DOT
|10%
|Proportional to staking participation
|2025 onward
|Fixed
|120M DOT
|Declining %
|Disinflationary as supply increases
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Allocation:
- The initial supply was distributed via private and public sales, with 50% sold in the 2017 ICO.
- Ongoing Allocation:
- Staking: A significant portion of DOT is staked to secure the network.
- Parachain Bonds: DOT is locked as collateral for parachain slots (now transitioning to Agile Coretime).
- Treasury: Receives a portion of inflation, transaction fees, and slashing penalties.
- Crowdloans: Community members can lock DOT to support parachain slot bids, receiving project tokens as rewards.
|Category
|Pre-Parachain Launch
|Post-Parachain Launch
|Staking
|65%
|40%
|Parachain Bonds
|0%
|40%
|Circulating
|30%
|15%
|Treasury
|4%
|4%
|Other
|1%
|1%
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking (NPoS):
- DOT holders can become validators or nominators, earning rewards based on “era points” (actions performed, not just stake size).
- Slashing: Validators and nominators are penalized for malicious or negligent behavior.
- Governance:
- DOT is used for on-chain governance (OpenGov), including proposal submission, voting, and decision deposits.
- Voting power can be increased by locking DOT for longer periods (up to 896 days for a 6x multiplier).
- Parachain Slot Auctions (now Agile Coretime):
- DOT is locked for up to 96 weeks to secure parachain slots. With Agile Coretime, blockspace is now purchased on-demand, increasing flexibility.
- Transaction Fees:
- DOT is used to pay network fees, with a portion burned and the rest sent to the treasury.
- Treasury and Grants:
- The treasury funds ecosystem development, bounties, and grants, with 1% of unspent funds burned every 24 days.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking:
- DOT is locked for the duration of staking. Unstaking requires a 28-day unbonding period.
- Governance:
- DOT can be locked to increase voting power. The lock period depends on the chosen conviction multiplier (up to 896 days).
- Parachain Bonds/Crowdloans:
- DOT is locked for the duration of the parachain slot lease (up to 96 weeks). After the lease, DOT is returned to contributors.
- Agile Coretime:
- With the transition to Agile Coretime, DOT is used to purchase blockspace on-demand, reducing the need for long-term locking.
|Mechanism
|Lock Duration
|Unlocking Condition
|Staking
|While staked + 28d
|Unbonding period after unstake
|Governance
|Up to 896 days
|After lock period ends
|Parachain Bonds
|Up to 96 weeks
|End of slot lease
|Crowdloans
|Up to 96 weeks
|End of slot lease
|Agile Coretime
|On-demand
|No long-term lock, pay-as-you-go
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking:
- 28-day unbonding period after unstaking.
- Governance:
- Unlocks after the chosen lock period (up to 896 days).
- Parachain Bonds/Crowdloans:
- DOT is unlocked and returned at the end of the 96-week slot lease.
- Token Transferability:
- DOT transfers were enabled in August 2020, following a governance vote.
6. Token Burn Mechanisms
- Treasury Burn:
- 1% of unspent treasury funds are burned every 24 days.
- Coretime Revenue Burn:
- With Agile Coretime, all coretime revenues are burned, introducing a second burn mechanism.
7. Recent and Future Developments
- Agile Coretime (2024):
- Replaces the static parachain slot auction model with a dynamic, on-demand blockspace market, reducing capital lock-up and increasing network efficiency.
- Disinflationary Shift:
- Fixed annual issuance means inflation as a percentage of supply will decline over time.
- Governance Evolution:
- OpenGov enables fully on-chain, autonomous, and decentralized governance, with all decisions enacted automatically.
Summary Table: Polkadot Token Economics
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|Fixed 120M DOT/year (as of 2025), previously 10% inflation
|Allocation
|Staking, Parachain Bonds, Treasury, Circulating, Crowdloans
|Usage
|Staking, Governance, Parachain Bonding, Transaction Fees, Treasury/Grants
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation, crowdloan rewards, treasury bounties
|Locking
|Staking (while staked + 28d), Governance (up to 896d), Parachain Bonds/Crowdloans (up to 96w)
|Unlocking
|End of lock period or slot lease, 28d unbonding for staking, immediate for Agile Coretime
|Burn Mechanisms
|1% of unspent treasury funds per 24d, all Agile Coretime revenues
|Recent Upgrades
|Agile Coretime (dynamic blockspace), OpenGov (autonomous governance), disinflationary issuance
Implications and Nuances
- Capital Efficiency: Agile Coretime reduces the need for long-term DOT lock-up, making Polkadot more accessible and capital-efficient for new projects.
- Network Security: High staking participation is incentivized to maintain robust security, with dynamic rewards and slashing for misbehavior.
- Governance Power: Long-term locking for governance increases voting weight, aligning incentives for committed participants.
- Ecosystem Growth: Treasury and grant programs fund ongoing development, with transparent, on-chain allocation and regular burns to prevent hoarding.
- Disinflationary Trend: As the fixed issuance becomes a smaller percentage of total supply, DOT’s inflation rate will decrease, potentially supporting long-term value.
In summary, Polkadot’s token economics are highly adaptive, balancing security, decentralization, and growth through a combination of inflationary rewards, dynamic resource allocation, and robust on-chain governance. The recent shift to Agile Coretime and a fixed issuance model marks a significant evolution, positioning Polkadot for greater scalability and capital efficiency.
Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Polkadot (DOT) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet DOT-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många DOT-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår DOT:s tokenomics, utforska DOT-tokens pris i realtid!
