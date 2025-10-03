Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics
Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Avalanche(AVAX), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Avalanche (AVAX) Information
Avalanche är den snabbaste smarta kontraktsplattformen inom blockchainsbranschen, mätt i tid till slutgiltighet, och har flest validerare som säkrar sin aktivitet av alla bevis-på-insats-protokoll. Avalanche är blixtsnabb, kostnadseffektiv och miljövänlig. Alla smarta kontraktsaktiverade applikationer kan överträffa sina konkurrenter på Avalanche.
Djupgående token-struktur för Avalanche(AVAX)
Dyk djupare in i hur AVAX-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, designed to power its multi-chain, high-throughput, and low-latency blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply & Cap: AVAX has a capped supply of 720 million tokens. At genesis, 360 million AVAX were minted.
- Ongoing Issuance: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators and delegators. The protocol mints AVAX at the end of each staking period, offsetting tokens burned as transaction fees. The emission rate is designed to keep AVAX inflationary until the cap is reached, but the burn mechanism (all transaction fees are burned) can offset this inflation.
- Staking Rewards: The total allocation for staking rewards is 360 million AVAX (50% of the initial supply). The actual reward rate depends on the proportion of AVAX staked and the duration of staking. Staking for the maximum period (1 year) yields higher rewards than the minimum (2 weeks), incentivizing longer-term network security.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial AVAX supply was distributed as follows:
|Allocation Category
|AVAX (millions)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Lockup Details
|Staking Rewards
|360.00
|50.00%
|Distributed over at least 10 years
|Public Sale
|72.00
|10.00%
|1-year or 18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks for most options
|Project Team
|72.00
|10.00%
|4-year vesting
|Avalanche Foundation
|66.67
|9.26%
|10-year vesting
|Community & Development Endowment
|50.40
|7.00%
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|36.00
|5.00%
|4-year vesting
|Airdrop
|18.00
|2.50%
|4-year vesting
|Testnet Incentives
|~2.02
|0.28%
|1-year lockup
- Public Sale: Conducted in July 2020, with KYC/AML, three purchase options, and varying vesting schedules.
- Airdrops & Incentives: Ongoing airdrops (e.g., for bridge users), liquidity mining (Avalanche Rush), and ecosystem grants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: AVAX is staked to secure the network. Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX; delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX. Staking periods range from 2 weeks to 1 year. Validators and delegators earn rewards based on their stake and performance (validators must be online and correct at least 80% of the time).
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply and offsetting inflation.
- Governance: AVAX will be used for on-chain governance (not yet live as of late 2024), allowing validators and tokenholders to propose and vote on network parameters.
- DeFi, NFTs, and Subnets: AVAX is used as collateral, for liquidity mining, and as a base asset in DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and custom Avalanche subnets.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize liquidity, development, and community engagement.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, partners, airdrops) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).
- Staking Lockup: Staked AVAX is locked for the chosen staking period (2 weeks to 1 year). Locked tokens cannot be transferred but can be used for staking.
- Programmatic Unlocks: The Avalanche Foundation and other stakeholders follow a programmatic unlock schedule, with tokens automatically unlocking at set intervals. The Foundation typically re-stakes unlocked tokens, keeping them out of circulating supply.
Unlocking Time
- Public Sale: 1-year or 18-month vesting with quarterly unlocks; 10% available at mainnet launch for some options.
- Team: 4-year vesting.
- Foundation: 10-year vesting, with ~9.5 million AVAX unlocking every three months until August 2024, then ~1.7 million every three months until July 2030.
- Community/Development: 1-year vesting.
- Strategic Partners & Airdrops: 4-year vesting.
- Testnet Incentives: 1-year lockup.
Staking Parameters Table
|Parameter
|Validator
|Delegator
|Minimum Stake
|2,000 AVAX
|25 AVAX
|Minimum Staking Period
|2 weeks
|2 weeks
|Maximum Staking Period
|1 year
|1 year
|Minimum Delegation Fee
|2%
|N/A
|Max Validator Weight
|3M AVAX or 5x self-stake
|N/A
Additional Notes
- No Slashing: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.
- Decentralization: No superusers; validators secure the network, and governance is planned to be decentralized.
- Ecosystem Growth: TVL in Avalanche DeFi has shown robust growth, with AVAX being central to DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications.
Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Supply Cap
|720 million AVAX
|Genesis Mint
|360 million AVAX
|Ongoing Issuance
|Staking rewards, offset by fee burns
|Allocation
|Staking (50%), Public Sale (10%), Team (10%), Foundation (9.26%), Others (see above)
|Usage
|Staking, fees, governance (future), DeFi, NFTs, subnets
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, liquidity mining, airdrops, grants
|Locking
|Multi-year vesting, staking lockups
|Unlocking
|Programmatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation
|Staking Period
|2 weeks (min) to 1 year (max)
|Validator Min Stake
|2,000 AVAX
|Delegator Min Stake
|25 AVAX
|Fee Mechanism
|All fees burned
|Governance
|Planned, not yet live (as of late 2024)
Implications and Nuances
- Incentive Alignment: The combination of staking rewards, fee burns, and vesting schedules aligns incentives for long-term participation and network security.
- Deflationary Pressure: Fee burning can create deflationary pressure, especially as network usage grows.
- Ecosystem Growth: Ongoing incentive programs and grants have driven DeFi, NFT, and gaming adoption, as reflected in the rising TVL.
- Governance Evolution: The planned on-chain governance will further decentralize control and allow the community to adjust economic parameters.
Avalanche’s token economics are designed to balance security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlock schedule and a strong focus on incentivizing long-term participation.
Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Avalanche (AVAX) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet AVAX-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många AVAX-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår AVAX:s tokenomics, utforska AVAX-tokens pris i realtid!
