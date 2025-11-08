BorzaDEX+
Današnja cena kriptovalute FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU v živo je 0 USD. Tržna kapitalizacija FUUU je 10,294.29 USD. Spremljajte posodobitve cen iz FUUU v kriptovaluto USD v realnem času, grafikone v živo, tržno kapitalizacijo, 24-urni volumen in še več!

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU Cena (FUUU)

Cena 1 FUUU v USD v živo:

--
----
+1.50%1D
USD
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) Live Price Chart
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:24:36 (UTC+8)

Današnja cena FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU

Današnja cena kriptovalute FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) v živo je --, s spremembo 1.50 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz FUUU v USD je -- na FUUU.

Kriptovaluta FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 10,294.29, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 997.89M FUUU. V zadnjih 24 urah se je FUUU trgovalo med $ 0 (najnižje) in $ 0 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.

V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je FUUU premaknil +0.57% v zadnji uri in -16.99% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.

Tržne informacije FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU)

$ 10.29K
$ 10.29K$ 10.29K

--
----

$ 10.29K
$ 10.29K$ 10.29K

997.89M
997.89M 997.89M

997,889,270.389981
997,889,270.389981 997,889,270.389981

Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU je $ 10.29K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba FUUU je 997.89M, skupna ponudba pa znaša 997889270.389981. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 10.29K.

Zgodovina cene FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU, USD

24-urni razpon sprememb cen:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Nizka
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Visoka

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.57%

+1.50%

-16.99%

-16.99%

Zgodovina cen FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) v USD

Danes je bila sprememba cene FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU v USD $ 0.

PikaSprememba (USD)Sprememba (%)
Danes$ 0+1.50%
30 dni$ 0-55.28%
60 dni$ 0-79.47%
90 dni$ 0--

Napoved cene za kriptovaluto FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU

Napoved cene FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) za leto 2030 (čez pet let)
Na podlagi zgornjega modula za napovedovanje cen je ciljna cena FUUU v letu 2030 $ -- skupaj s stopnjo rasti 0.00%.
Napoved cen FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) za leto 2040 (čez 15 let)

Leta 2040 bi cena FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.

Kaj je FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU)

$FUUU is a Solana-based memecoin that was launched on http://Pump.fun in March 2024. The project is themed around the Rage Guy character, a figure that originated in the rage comic era of the late 2000s and became widely recognized across internet culture. Following the launch, the original developer discontinued involvement with the token. At that point, the CTO team assumed responsibility for coordinating ongoing community efforts around the project.

The stated purpose of $FUUU is cultural rather than financial. It is designed as a “culture coin” that highlights Rage Guy as a symbolic and relatable figure. The character’s expression of frustration, commonly represented by the text “FFFFUUUU,” reflects emotions that are often tied to both cryptocurrency markets and everyday experiences. By building a token around this meme, the project aims to preserve a recognizable piece of internet history within a blockchain context.

Unlike projects that emphasize detailed roadmaps, technical milestones, or defined utility, $FUUU positions itself as a lighthearted and entertainment-driven token. There are no team allocations, no taxes, and no embedded promises of profit or financial return. The coin is intended solely for cultural engagement, community participation, and meme creation. Holders and community members are encouraged to contribute through content, discussion, and the continued use of Rage Guy imagery, but there are no obligations or formal expectations tied to the token.

The CTO team provides organizational support, and back end support such as hiring an artist and creatin websites, the community drives activity associated with the project. This includes creating and sharing memes, maintaining discussion channels, and ensuring the Rage Guy character remains present in contemporary internet culture. The project does not claim utility beyond its role as a culture coin, and its sustainability depends entirely on voluntary participation and ongoing community interest.

From a transparency standpoint, the on-chain parameters of the token are publicly visible. These include the mint authority status, freeze authority, liquidity details (whether burned or locked), and circulating supply information. Any locked or burn addresses are disclosed for the purpose of supporting accurate supply tracking on external platforms.

Rage Guy ($FUUU) should not be viewed as an investment. The token has no intrinsic value and provides no rights, revenue, or guarantees to holders. As with all cryptoassets, trading is highly risky, and participants are advised to conduct their own research and fully understand the risks involved. The project’s focus remains cultural preservation and community expression rather than financial

Koliko bo leta 2030 vredna 1 kriptovaluta FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU?
Če bi kriptovaluta FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU rasla po 5-% letni stopnji, bi lahko njena ocenjena vrednost do leta 2026 dosegla približno $--, do leta 2030 $--, do leta 2035 $-- in do leta 2040 $--. Te številke prikazujejo scenarij stalne rasti, čeprav bo dejanska cena v prihodnosti odvisna od sprejetja na trgu, razvoja predpisov in makroekonomskih pogojev. Spodaj si lahko ogledate celotno tabelo projekcij, v kateri so po posameznih letih podrobno razčlenjene potencialne cene in pričakovana donosnost kriptovalute FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:24:36 (UTC+8)

Pomembne panožne novosti FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU)

Čas (UTC+8)VrstaInformacije
11-08 07:05:00Posodobitve industrije
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
11-07 21:26:04Posodobitve industrije
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
11-07 01:12:41Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Posodobitve industrije
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Posodobitve industrije
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%

Raziščite več o kriptovaluti FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU

