Tokenomika Pentagon Games (PEN)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Pentagon Games (PEN)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Pentagon Games (PEN), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Pentagon Games (PEN)
Pentagon Games is building a multichain entertainment hub powered by its zkEVM-based Pentagon Chain, offering secure, immersive, AI-driven 3D experiences, integrating brands and IP with Web3 technologies, and driving mass adoption and cross-chain interoperability.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Pentagon Games (PEN)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov PEN. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Penguin (PENGU) is the native token associated with the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem, primarily launched on the Solana blockchain, with additional deployments as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and Abstract via LayerZero OFT technology. The token is designed as a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being exchanged or held for speculative purposes. There are no mechanisms for earning fees, additional tokens, or compensation by holding or interacting with the token, and it does not confer any governance, profit-sharing, or legal rights.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Distribution:
PENGU was primarily issued via a large-scale airdrop to holders of Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, and Pudgy Rods NFTs, as well as to OG Ethereum and Solana wallets, DeFi participants, Pudgy Penguin Soulbound token holders, and FTT tokenholders.
- Total Supply:
The maximum supply is approximately 88.89 billion PENGU tokens.
- Airdrop Allocation:
About 44.77 billion PENGU (~50.37% of the total supply) were distributed through the airdrop.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation of PENGU tokens is as follows:
|Category
|Amount (Billion PENGU)
|% of Max Supply
|Pudgy Community
|~23.02
|~25.90%
|Other Communities
|~21.44
|~24.12%
|Team (Current/Future)
|~15.82
|~17.80%
|Liquidity
|~10.98
|~12.35%
|Company
|~10.20
|~11.48%
|Proliferation
|~3.56
|~4.00%
|Public Good
|~3.56
|~4.00%
|FTT Holders
|~0.31
|~0.35%
- Team and Company Allocations:
Both are subject to a one-year cliff and a three-year vesting schedule.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
PENGU is a meme token with no planned or current utility beyond being traded or held. It is not used for staking, governance, or as a medium of exchange within a protocol.
- Incentives:
There are no mechanisms for earning rewards, fees, or additional tokens by holding or using PENGU. No staking, liquidity provision, or yield mechanisms are available or planned.
- Acquisition:
PENGU can be acquired via airdrop (for eligible users), or purchased on centralized exchanges (e.g., Binance, Coinbase, Bybit) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca, Meteora).
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Company Tokens:
Subject to a one-year cliff and a three-year vesting schedule. This means these tokens are locked for the first year, after which they vest linearly over the next three years.
- No Locking for Airdrop/Community:
Tokens distributed via airdrop or to the community are not subject to any lock-up or vesting.
Unlocking Time
- Team/Company Unlocking:
- Cliff: 1 year after token generation event (TGE)
- Vesting: Linear over the following 3 years
- Airdrop/Community:
Immediately available upon claim.
- Unclaimed Airdrop:
Unclaimed tokens after the claim period are burned (e.g., over 12 billion PENGU, ~13.69% of supply, were burned on Feb. 5, 2025).
Additional Notes
- No Staking or Governance:
There are no staking, liquidity provision, or governance mechanisms associated with PENGU.
- No Buyback/Burn Mechanism:
No ongoing or planned token burn or buyback mechanisms, aside from the one-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens.
- No Open-Source Development:
The development of PENGU is not open-source, and there is no public governance process.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Airdrop to NFT holders, DeFi users, FTT holders; no mining or ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|See allocation table above; team/company subject to vesting, others mostly unlocked
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme token; no utility, staking, governance, or rewards
|Locking
|Team/company: 1-year cliff + 3-year vesting; others: no lock
|Unlocking
|Team/company: unlocks after 1 year, then linear; airdrop/community: immediate
|Burn Mechanism
|One-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens; no ongoing burn or buyback
Implications and Context
- Market Impact:
The large airdrop and immediate liquidity for most tokens led to significant volatility at launch, with price swings and a notable one-time burn of unclaimed tokens to reduce supply.
- Vesting for Team/Company:
The vesting schedule for team and company tokens is designed to align long-term interests and reduce immediate sell pressure, a common practice in token launches.
- No Utility or Governance:
The lack of utility, staking, or governance means PENGU is primarily a speculative asset, and holders should not expect protocol-driven value accrual or participation rights.
- Transparency:
While allocation percentages and vesting schedules are disclosed, specific allocation addresses are not public, and the project is not open-source.
Conclusion
Penguin (PENGU) tokenomics are straightforward: a large, meme-oriented airdrop with most supply immediately liquid, and team/company allocations locked and vested over four years. There is no protocol utility, staking, or governance, and the token functions as a speculative asset. The only significant supply reduction mechanism was a one-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens. Investors should be aware of the lack of ongoing incentives or utility and the implications of large, unlocked supplies on market dynamics.
Tokenomika Pentagon Games (PEN): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Pentagon Games (PEN) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov PEN, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov PEN.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko PEN, raziščite ceno žetona PEN v živo!
Kako kupiti PEN
Želite v svoj portfelj dodati Pentagon Games (PEN)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa PEN, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.
Zgodovina cen Pentagon Games (PEN)
Analiza zgodovine cen PEN pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.
Napoved cene PEN
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal PEN? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen PEN združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zakaj izbrati MEXC?
MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti
Kupite Pentagon Games (PEN)
Znesek
1 PEN = 0.001339 USD