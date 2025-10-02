Tokenomika Ethena (ENA)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Ethena (ENA)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Ethena (ENA), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Ethena (ENA)
Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Ethena (ENA)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov ENA. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Ethena’s token economics are multifaceted, involving both its governance token (ENA) and its synthetic stablecoin (USDe). Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tables and detailed explanations.
Issuance Mechanism
ENA (Governance Token)
- Total Supply: 15 billion ENA.
- Initial Mint: The ENA token was deployed on April 2, 2024. The initial mint counts as the first and only mint until at least April 2, 2025, due to a restriction that allows up to 10% of the total supply to be minted only once every 365 days.
- Control: The project team controls a four-of-eight multi-sig wallet with minting authority, but future mints are strictly limited.
USDe (Synthetic Stablecoin)
- Minting: Users deposit stETH, ETH, BTC, SOL, or other supported assets to mint USDe at a 1:1 USD ratio. Only whitelisted users (who pass KYC/KYB) can mint/redeem directly; others can acquire USDe via liquidity pools.
- Peg Stability: USDe maintains its peg through delta-neutral hedging—when a user deposits stETH, the protocol opens a 1x short ETH perpetual position on a CEX, offsetting price risk.
Allocation Mechanism
ENA Allocation Table
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Unlock Details
|Core Contributors
|30%
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
|Investors
|25%
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
|Ecosystem & Airdrops
|30%
|10% airdropped in first/second rewards seasons; remainder for future campaigns, held by DAO multisig
|Foundation
|15%
|Used for development, risk, audits, etc.; unlock schedule not fully disclosed
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Recipient
|Description
|Start Date
|Granularity
|Periods
|Amount per Period
|Notes
|Airdrop
|10% of ecosystem allocation, first/second rewards
|2024-03-06
|Instant
|1
|450,000,000
|Immediate unlock for airdrop
|Ecosystem Dev.
|30% allocation, various initiatives
|2024-07-05
|Instant
|1
|500,000,000
|Immediate unlock for campaign
|Ecosystem Dev.
|30% allocation, various initiatives
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|36
|3,550,000,000
|Linear vesting over 3 years
|Core Contributors
|1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|1
|1,125,000,000
|Cliff unlock
|Investors
|1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|1
|937,500,000
|Cliff unlock
|Foundation
|Team has not disclosed unlock dates
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|36
|2,250,000,000
|Linear vesting over 3 years
|Core Contributors
|1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|36
|3,375,000,000
|Linear vesting over 3 years
|Investors
|1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|36
|2,812,500,000
|Linear vesting over 3 years
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ENA
- Governance: ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, reserve fund management, and yield distribution.
- Staking (sENA): Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues. sENA is composable in DeFi and earns additional rewards from associated projects (e.g., Ethereal).
- Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers.
USDe
- Stablecoin Utility: USDe is used as a stable, yield-bearing asset. It can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from staked ETH and funding rates from short positions.
- Liquidity Incentives: Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap via campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).
- Points Campaigns: Users earn “shards” or “Sats” by holding, staking, locking, or providing liquidity with USDe. These points are used for airdrop eligibility and other rewards.
Example: Shard Distribution (as of Feb 29, 2024)
|Activity
|TVL ($M)
|Shard Boost (per $/day)
|New Shards Distributed (M)
|Locking LP Tokens
|125
|20
|2,500
|Hold Pendle USDe YT/SY in Pool
|59
|10
|590
|Lock USDe
|160
|10
|1,597
|Buy and Hold USDe
|104
|5
|519
|Stake and Hold sUSDe
|195
|1
|195
|Invite Bonus
|~10%
|10%
|54
|Total
|580
|—
|5,455
Locking Mechanism
- ENA Locking: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and provides access to additional rewards.
- USDe Locking: USDe can be locked to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unstaked with a 7-day unlock period.
- Airdrop Vesting: For the top 2,000 addresses in the Shard Campaign, half of the ENA airdrop is subject to a 6-month linear vesting period.
Unlocking Time
- ENA Unlocks: Core contributors and investors have a 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. Ecosystem and airdrop allocations have both instant and linear vesting components.
- USDe/sUSDe Unlocks: Unstaking/withdrawing sUSDe or locked USDe requires a 7-day unlock period.
- Airdrop Unlocks: Immediate for most, but top campaign participants have a 6-month linear vesting for half their allocation.
Additional Notes and Implications
- Governance Evolution: While ENA is designed for governance, as of April 2024, the governance process is not fully decentralized; the project team retains significant control via multi-sig wallets.
- Yield Sustainability: USDe’s yield is derived from the ETH carry trade (staking yield + funding rate from shorting ETH). If market inefficiencies close, yields may decrease, impacting incentives.
- Risk Management: Ethena maintains a Reserve Fund to cover periods of negative yield and act as a bidder of last resort for USDe, enhancing stability but introducing centralization and custody risks.
- Composability: Both ENA and USDe are designed to be composable across DeFi, with sENA and sUSDe as liquid, reward-bearing tokens.
Summary Table: ENA Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|15B ENA, initial mint April 2024, strict annual mint cap
|Allocation
|30% Core Contributors, 25% Investors, 30% Ecosystem/Airdrops, 15% Foundation
|Usage
|Governance, staking (sENA), restaking, DeFi composability
|Incentives
|Points (shards/Sats) for USDe activities, sENA rewards, airdrops
|Locking
|ENA for sENA, USDe for Sats, 7-day unlock for sUSDe/locked USDe, 6-month vesting for airdrop
|Unlocking
|1-year cliff + 3-year vesting for team/investors, instant/linear for ecosystem/airdrops
References for Further Reading
- Ethena Tokenomics Documentation
- USDe Overview
- Rewards Mechanism Explanation
- USDe Terms and Conditions
In conclusion: Ethena’s token economics are designed to bootstrap growth through strong incentives, align long-term stakeholders via vesting and locking, and maintain stability through a delta-neutral synthetic dollar mechanism. The system is complex, with evolving governance and risk management, and its long-term sustainability will depend on the protocol’s ability to adapt as market conditions change.
Tokenomika Ethena (ENA): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Ethena (ENA) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov ENA, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov ENA.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko ENA, raziščite ceno žetona ENA v živo!
