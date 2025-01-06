SERAPH ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Seraph’s token ($SERAPH) underpins a blockchain-based ARPG ecosystem, blending play-and-earn mechanics with a robust, multi-faceted token economy. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Generation Event (TGE): The SERAPH token was officially launched on January 6, 2025.

The SERAPH token was officially launched on January 6, 2025. Initial Distribution: Prior to TGE, players could acquire “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three rarity levels) redeemable for SERAPH at fixed rates: 1 Starry Feather = 1 SERAPH 1 Chaos Feather = 3 SERAPH 1 Soul Feather = 10 SERAPH

Prior to TGE, players could acquire “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three rarity levels) redeemable for SERAPH at fixed rates: Total Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Percentage of Total Supply Vesting/Locking Details Community Airdrops & Incentives 40.50% Ongoing rewards for NFT holders, active players, and incentive programs Core Contributors 18.00% 1-year cliff, then linear monthly vesting over 3 years Advisors (part of Core Contributors) 6-month cliff, then linear monthly vesting over 3.5 years Investors 6.42% 1-year cliff, then linear monthly vesting over 3 years Foundation 17.00% Details not specified, likely for ecosystem and project development Ecosystem Development & Marketing 18.08% Supports cross-chain, IP, platform, liquidity, and marketing

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

In-Game Utility: $SERAPH is used to unlock features, craft items, and participate in exclusive events. Reforging chaotic affixes for NFT equipment each season. Revealing attributes of NFT equipment from drops. Participating in Soul Spar and Equipment of Seraph NFT drops. Unlocking dungeon access, minting keys, and burning maps.

$SERAPH is used to unlock features, craft items, and participate in exclusive events. Player Rewards: Distributed for in-game achievements (ladder rankings, dungeon contributions, etc.).

Distributed for in-game achievements (ladder rankings, dungeon contributions, etc.). Governance: Future plans include community governance participation.

Future plans include community governance participation. Marketplace: Used for buying/selling in-game items and facilitating player-driven economy.

Locking Mechanism

Cliff and Vesting: Core contributors and investors are subject to cliff periods (1 year for contributors/investors, 6 months for advisors) followed by linear monthly vesting (3–3.5 years).

Core contributors and investors are subject to cliff periods (1 year for contributors/investors, 6 months for advisors) followed by linear monthly vesting (3–3.5 years). Seasonal Rewards: Some allocations are distributed seasonally based on player activity and engagement metrics.

Unlocking Time

TGE: January 6, 2025, marks the start of token unlocks.

January 6, 2025, marks the start of token unlocks. Vesting Schedules: Unlocks for core contributors, advisors, and investors follow their respective cliff and vesting timelines.

Unlocks for core contributors, advisors, and investors follow their respective cliff and vesting timelines. Ongoing Distribution: Community and ecosystem allocations are released in line with game seasons and incentive programs.

Additional Insights

Market Performance: After TGE, SERAPH experienced typical post-launch volatility, stabilizing around $0.15–$0.17 per token by Q1 2025, with a circulating supply of 203 million and a market cap of $34.8M.

After TGE, SERAPH experienced typical post-launch volatility, stabilizing around $0.15–$0.17 per token by Q1 2025, with a circulating supply of 203 million and a market cap of $34.8M. Treasury: As of March 31, 2025, the treasury balance was $146.6M, indicating strong liquidity and project funding.

As of March 31, 2025, the treasury balance was $146.6M, indicating strong liquidity and project funding. User Engagement: The project saw a surge in user activity post-TGE, with a subsequent stabilization and renewed interest in March 2025.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance TGE on Jan 6, 2025; 1B total supply; feathers redeemable for tokens pre-TGE Allocation See allocation table above Usage/Incentives In-game utility, rewards, governance, marketplace Locking 1-year/6-month cliffs, 3–3.5 year linear vesting for team/investors/advisors Unlocking Begins at TGE, continues per vesting schedules and seasonal reward distributions

Seraph’s tokenomics are designed to foster long-term engagement, reward active participation, and ensure sustainable ecosystem growth through a combination of play-and-earn incentives, robust allocation strategies, and transparent vesting mechanisms.