Seraph (SERAPH) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Seraph (SERAPH) තොරතුරු
Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio, available on both PC and mobile platforms, and Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.
Seraph (SERAPH) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Seraph (SERAPH) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Seraph (SERAPH) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
SERAPH ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
Seraph’s token ($SERAPH) underpins a blockchain-based ARPG ecosystem, blending play-and-earn mechanics with a robust, multi-faceted token economy. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation Event (TGE): The SERAPH token was officially launched on January 6, 2025.
- Initial Distribution: Prior to TGE, players could acquire “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three rarity levels) redeemable for SERAPH at fixed rates:
- 1 Starry Feather = 1 SERAPH
- 1 Chaos Feather = 3 SERAPH
- 1 Soul Feather = 10 SERAPH
- Total Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Airdrops & Incentives
|40.50%
|Ongoing rewards for NFT holders, active players, and incentive programs
|Core Contributors
|18.00%
|1-year cliff, then linear monthly vesting over 3 years
|Advisors
|(part of Core Contributors)
|6-month cliff, then linear monthly vesting over 3.5 years
|Investors
|6.42%
|1-year cliff, then linear monthly vesting over 3 years
|Foundation
|17.00%
|Details not specified, likely for ecosystem and project development
|Ecosystem Development & Marketing
|18.08%
|Supports cross-chain, IP, platform, liquidity, and marketing
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- In-Game Utility: $SERAPH is used to unlock features, craft items, and participate in exclusive events.
- Reforging chaotic affixes for NFT equipment each season.
- Revealing attributes of NFT equipment from drops.
- Participating in Soul Spar and Equipment of Seraph NFT drops.
- Unlocking dungeon access, minting keys, and burning maps.
- Player Rewards: Distributed for in-game achievements (ladder rankings, dungeon contributions, etc.).
- Governance: Future plans include community governance participation.
- Marketplace: Used for buying/selling in-game items and facilitating player-driven economy.
Locking Mechanism
- Cliff and Vesting: Core contributors and investors are subject to cliff periods (1 year for contributors/investors, 6 months for advisors) followed by linear monthly vesting (3–3.5 years).
- Seasonal Rewards: Some allocations are distributed seasonally based on player activity and engagement metrics.
Unlocking Time
- TGE: January 6, 2025, marks the start of token unlocks.
- Vesting Schedules: Unlocks for core contributors, advisors, and investors follow their respective cliff and vesting timelines.
- Ongoing Distribution: Community and ecosystem allocations are released in line with game seasons and incentive programs.
Additional Insights
- Market Performance: After TGE, SERAPH experienced typical post-launch volatility, stabilizing around $0.15–$0.17 per token by Q1 2025, with a circulating supply of 203 million and a market cap of $34.8M.
- Treasury: As of March 31, 2025, the treasury balance was $146.6M, indicating strong liquidity and project funding.
- User Engagement: The project saw a surge in user activity post-TGE, with a subsequent stabilization and renewed interest in March 2025.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|TGE on Jan 6, 2025; 1B total supply; feathers redeemable for tokens pre-TGE
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Incentives
|In-game utility, rewards, governance, marketplace
|Locking
|1-year/6-month cliffs, 3–3.5 year linear vesting for team/investors/advisors
|Unlocking
|Begins at TGE, continues per vesting schedules and seasonal reward distributions
Seraph’s tokenomics are designed to foster long-term engagement, reward active participation, and ensure sustainable ecosystem growth through a combination of play-and-earn incentives, robust allocation strategies, and transparent vesting mechanisms.
Seraph (SERAPH) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා SeraphSERAPH හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම SERAPH ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු SERAPH ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට SERAPH ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, SERAPH ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
Seraph (SERAPH) මිලදී ගන්න
ප්රමාණය
1 SERAPH = 0.21431 USD