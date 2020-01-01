S (S) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

එහි ටෝකන සැපයුම, බෙදා හැරීමේ ආකෘතිය සහ තථ්‍ය කාල වෙළඳපොළ දත්ත ඇතුළුව, SS හි ප්‍රධාන ඇතුළාන්ත දැනුම ගවේෂණය කරන්න.
USD

S (S) තොරතුරු

Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය:
https://www.soniclabs.com/
ධවල පත්‍රිකාව:
https://www.soniclabs.com/litepaper
බ්ලොක් ගවේෂකය:
https://sonicscan.org/

S (S) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

S (S) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්‍රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව:
$ 668.74M
$ 668.74M$ 668.74M
මුළු සැපයුම:
$ 3.22B
$ 3.22B$ 3.22B
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
$ 2.88B
$ 2.88B$ 2.88B
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
$ 748.29M
$ 748.29M$ 748.29M
සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ:
$ 0.99
$ 0.99$ 0.99
සෑම වේලාවකම පහළ:
$ 0.2261710188124703
$ 0.2261710188124703$ 0.2261710188124703
වත්මන් මිල:
$ 0.2322
$ 0.2322$ 0.2322

S (S) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්‍යුහය

S ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Sonic (S), formerly known as Fantom (FTM), underwent a comprehensive tokenomics overhaul with its mainnet launch in December 2024. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tabular summaries where appropriate.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 3.175 billion S tokens, matching the total supply of FTM at the time of migration.
  • Migration: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio. For the first 90 days post-launch, swaps are bi-directional; after that, only FTM→S swaps are allowed.
  • Inflation:
    • For the first four years, block rewards for Sonic validators are funded by migrating the remaining FTM block rewards from Opera, not by minting new S tokens.
    • After four years, new S tokens are minted at an annual rate of 1.75% for validator rewards.
    • Six months after launch, an additional 1.5% of the initial supply is minted annually for six years to fund ecosystem growth, with unused tokens burned each year.
  • Airdrop: Six months after launch, 6% of the initial supply is minted for airdrops to users and builders, with a burn mechanism for early claims.
Issuance EventAmount/RateTiming/DurationNotes
Initial Supply3.175 billion SAt launchMatches FTM supply
FTM→S Migration1:1 ratioFirst 90 days (bi-dir)Then one-way only
Block Rewards~70M S/year (2.21%)First 4 yearsFrom migrated FTM rewards
Ecosystem Growth Mint1.5%/year (47.6M S)Years 0.5–6.5Unused tokens burned annually
Airdrop Mint6% (190.5M S)6 months after launchLinear vesting, burn for early unlocks
Post-4yr Block Mint1.75%/yearAfter year 4For validator rewards

Allocation Mechanism

  • Migration: All FTM holders can convert to S at 1:1.
  • Airdrop: 190.5M S (6%) for users, developers, and loyal Opera users, with a linear vesting schedule and burn penalty for early claims.
  • Innovator Fund: Up to 200M S allocated from the treasury to incentivize app and infrastructure migration.
  • Ongoing Funding: 1.5% of supply minted annually for six years for ecosystem growth, marketing, and onboarding.
Allocation CategoryAmount/ShareDetails/Notes
FTM Migration~91%+All FTM holders eligible
Airdrop6%Linear vesting, burn for early unlocks
Innovator FundUp to 200M SFor app migration and ecosystem development
Ecosystem Growth1.5%/year (6 yrs)Unused tokens burned

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: S is used to pay for all network transactions.
  • Staking: Minimum 1 S to stake; 50,000 S to run a validator.
  • Governance: S holders can participate in protocol governance.
  • Fee Monetization (FeeM): Up to 90% of transaction fees are distributed to dApps that opt in; non-participating dApps see 50% of fees burned.
  • Airdrop Points: Users and developers earn points for activity, redeemable for S in airdrop campaigns.
  • Developer Incentives: Programs like the Innovator Fund and Gas Monetization reward ecosystem growth.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: 14-day withdrawal period for staked S.
  • Airdrop Vesting: 25% of airdrop S unlocked at TGE, 75% vests linearly over 9 months as ERC-1155 NFT positions. Early claims incur a burn penalty.
  • Migration Lock: For staked FTM, a 24-hour withdrawal period before bridging to Sonic.
MechanismLock/Unlock Details
Staking14-day withdrawal period
Airdrop25% TGE, 75% linear vesting (9 months), burn for early unlock
Migration24-hour withdrawal for staked FTM

Airdrop Burn Table (Example)

Claim Time (Months)% Unlocked% Burned (of vested)
025%75%
350%50%
675%25%
9100%0%

Additional Notes

  • Burn Mechanisms:
    • 50% of transaction fees on non-FeeM dApps are burned.
    • Unused ecosystem growth tokens are burned annually.
    • Early airdrop claims result in burned tokens.
  • Maximum Expansion: S token supply expansion is capped at 15% until 2031 (excluding block rewards), with multiple burn mechanisms to reduce actual inflation.
  • Validator Rewards: For the first four years, rewards are paid from migrated FTM block rewards, not new S minting.

Summary Table

FeatureDetails
Initial Supply3.175B S (matches FTM)
Migration1:1 FTM→S, 90 days bi-directional, then one-way
Inflation0% (4 yrs, block rewards from FTM), then 1.75%/yr for validators, 1.5%/yr for growth
Airdrop6% of supply, linear vesting, burn for early unlock
Staking1 S min stake, 50,000 S min validator, 14-day withdrawal
Fee MonetizationUp to 90% of fees to dApps, 50% burn on non-participants
Burn MechanismsFee burn, airdrop burn, unused growth tokens burned
GovernanceS holders participate in protocol decisions
UnlockingAirdrop: 25% TGE, 75% over 9 months, burn for early claim

References for Further Reading

  • Sonic Litepaper
  • Sonic Documentation: S Token
  • Migration Guide
  • Airdrop Details
  • Fee Monetization

Sonic’s tokenomics are designed to balance ecosystem growth, user and developer incentives, and long-term sustainability through a combination of controlled inflation, robust burn mechanisms, and innovative reward structures. The migration from FTM to S is structured to ensure a smooth transition, with clear timelines and mechanisms for both users and developers.

S (S) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්‍රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා

එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා SS හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ.

ප්‍රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:

මුළු සැපයුම:

නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම S ටෝකන ගණන.

සංසරණ සැපයුම:

වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.

උපරිම සැපයුම:

මුළු S ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.

FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):

වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්‍රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.

උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:

හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.

මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?

ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්‍රවශීලතාව.

සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.

විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්‍යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්‍යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.

අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.

දැන් ඔබට S ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව වැටහේ, S ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!

S මිලදී ගන්නා ආකාරය

ඔබේ කළඹට S (S) එක් කිරීමට කැමතිද? MEXC, ක්‍රෙඩිට් කාඩ්පත්, බැංකු මාරු සහ සම සගයන් අතර වෙළඳාම ඇතුළුව, S මිලදී ගැනීමට විවිධ ක්‍රම සඳහා සහය දක්වයි. ඔබ ආරම්භකයකු හෝ වෘත්තිකයෙකු වුවද, MEXC ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගැනීම පහසු සහ ආරක්ෂිත බවට පත් කරයි.

S (S) මිල ඉතිහාසය

S හි මිල ඉතිහාසය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම පරිශීලකයින්ට අතීත වෙළඳපොළ චලන, ප්‍රධාන ආධාරක/ප්‍රතිරෝධක මට්ටම් සහ අස්ථාවරතා රටා තේරුම් ගැනීමට උපකාරී වේ. ඔබ සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ අගයන් නිරීක්ෂණය කළද ප්‍රවණතා හඳුනා ගත්තද, ඓතිහාසික දත්ත මිල පුරෝකථනයේ සහ තාක්ෂණික විශ්ලේෂණයේ තීරණාත්මක කොටසකි.

S මිල පුරෝකථනය

S කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්‍යද? අපගේ S මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්‍රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.

ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?

හුදෙක් 1 USDT සමඟ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්න: ක්‍රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබේ පහසුම මාර්ගය!

වියාචනය

මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්‍යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.