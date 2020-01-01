Propchain (PROPC) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Propchain (PROPC) තොරතුරු
Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.
Propchain (PROPC) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Propchain (PROPC) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Propchain (PROPC) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
PROPC ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
Overview
A comprehensive review of available data sources and structured databases reveals that detailed token economics for Propchain (PROPC)—including issuance mechanism, allocation mechanism, usage and incentive mechanism, locking mechanism, and unlocking time—are not publicly disclosed or accessible as of the current date. Below is a summary of the information that could be verified:
Basic Token Information
|Asset Name
|Symbol
|Total Supply
|Propchain
|PROPC
|100,000,000
Issuance Mechanism
- No verifiable details are available regarding the issuance mechanism for Propchain. This includes whether the token is minted at genesis, distributed over time, or follows a fixed or dynamic issuance schedule.
Allocation Mechanism
- No public data is available on how the total supply is allocated among stakeholders (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem, treasury, etc.).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- No official documentation or third-party analysis could be found describing the primary use cases, utility, or incentive structures for the PROPC token within the Propchain ecosystem.
Locking Mechanism
- No information is available regarding whether PROPC tokens can be locked, staked, or otherwise immobilized for rewards, governance, or other purposes.
Unlocking Time
- No details are disclosed about any vesting schedules, token unlock events, or time-based release mechanisms for Propchain.
Analysis and Implications
- Transparency Gap: The absence of public documentation on Propchain’s token economics is a significant transparency gap. For investors, users, and ecosystem participants, this lack of information increases uncertainty regarding supply dynamics, potential sell pressure, and the alignment of incentives among stakeholders.
- Best Practices: Leading projects typically publish detailed tokenomics, including allocation tables, vesting schedules, and incentive mechanisms, to foster trust and enable informed decision-making.
- Recommendation: Prospective participants should exercise caution and seek direct clarification from the Propchain team or official channels before making any investment or engagement decisions.
Conclusion
As of today, no detailed or structured information is available regarding the token economics of Propchain beyond its name, symbol, and total supply. This includes all aspects of issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking. Stakeholders are advised to monitor official Propchain communications for future disclosures.
Propchain (PROPC) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා PropchainPROPC හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම PROPC ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු PROPC ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට PROPC ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, PROPC ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
PROPC මිලදී ගන්නා ආකාරය
ඔබේ කළඹට Propchain (PROPC) එක් කිරීමට කැමතිද? MEXC, ක්රෙඩිට් කාඩ්පත්, බැංකු මාරු සහ සම සගයන් අතර වෙළඳාම ඇතුළුව, PROPC මිලදී ගැනීමට විවිධ ක්රම සඳහා සහය දක්වයි. ඔබ ආරම්භකයකු හෝ වෘත්තිකයෙකු වුවද, MEXC ක්රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගැනීම පහසු සහ ආරක්ෂිත බවට පත් කරයි.
Propchain (PROPC) මිල ඉතිහාසය
PROPC හි මිල ඉතිහාසය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම පරිශීලකයින්ට අතීත වෙළඳපොළ චලන, ප්රධාන ආධාරක/ප්රතිරෝධක මට්ටම් සහ අස්ථාවරතා රටා තේරුම් ගැනීමට උපකාරී වේ. ඔබ සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ අගයන් නිරීක්ෂණය කළද ප්රවණතා හඳුනා ගත්තද, ඓතිහාසික දත්ත මිල පුරෝකථනයේ සහ තාක්ෂණික විශ්ලේෂණයේ තීරණාත්මක කොටසකි.
PROPC මිල පුරෝකථනය
PROPC කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්යද? අපගේ PROPC මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.
ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?
MEXC යනු ලොව ඉහළම ක්රිප්ටෝ හුවමාරුවලින් එකක් වන අතර එය ලොව පුරා මිලියන සංඛ්යාත පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලැබේ. ඔබ ආධුනිකයෙකු හෝ පළපුරුදු අයෙකු වුවද, MEXC යනු ක්රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්රමයයි.
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.
Propchain (PROPC) මිලදී ගන්න
ප්රමාණය
1 PROPC = 0.3795 USD