NOT ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Overview

Based on the latest available data, Notcoin's token economics are characterized by a structured allocation and unlocking schedule, with a focus on long-term ecosystem growth, community incentives, and project stability. The following sections detail the mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking, as well as the timeline for token release.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest immediate allocation (33% of total supply) is distributed during the ICO phase, providing significant initial liquidity and community participation.

Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release schedule over several years (mid-2025 to mid-2029), ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Category Allocation (%) Unlocking Approach Initial Coin Offering (ICO) 33% Immediate at ICO Team 20% Gradual, standard vesting Existing Investors 13% Gradual, vested Community & Ecosystem Initiatives 24% Phased, ecosystem development Ecosystem Fund 2.4% For partnerships/development Livestreaming 3% For platform promotion Foundation 2% Locked for sustainability Liquidity & Exchanges 2.6% For liquidity/trading

Key Points: Team and Investors: Slow unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term commitment. Community & Ecosystem: Significant allocation to foster growth and incentivize participation. Liquidity & Exchanges: Reserved for market operations and trading support.



Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Ecosystem Growth: Tokens allocated to community and ecosystem initiatives are used to incentivize user participation, development, and platform adoption.

Team and Investors: Vesting schedules align incentives for long-term contribution and project success.

Vesting schedules align incentives for long-term contribution and project success. Liquidity: Tokens reserved for exchanges ensure healthy market activity and price discovery.

Liquidity: Tokens reserved for exchanges ensure healthy market activity and price discovery.

Foundation and Livestreaming: Support ongoing operations, marketing, and platform sustainability.

Locking Mechanism

Vesting Schedules: Team and investor tokens are subject to standard vesting periods, with gradual unlocking over several years.

Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Locked for extended periods to ensure resources for future development and stability.

Locked for extended periods to ensure resources for future development and stability. Progressive Unlocking: All categories (except ICO) follow a phased release, with tokens becoming available according to a predetermined schedule.

Unlocking Time

Timeline: Token unlocking occurs from mid-2025 through mid-2029.

Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily, reaching 100% by 2029.

The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily, reaching 100% by 2029. Immediate Unlock: Only the ICO allocation (33%) is unlocked at launch; all other categories are released over time.

Summary Table: Notcoin Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance ICO (33% immediate), remainder unlocked linearly/staggered over 4 years Allocation Team (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), Foundation, Liquidity, etc. Usage/Incentives Ecosystem growth, team retention, liquidity, platform promotion, foundation operations Locking Vesting for team/investors, long-term locks for foundation/ecosystem, phased unlocks Unlocking Time Mid-2025 to mid-2029, 100% unlocked by 2029

Analysis and Implications

Stability and Growth: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize market volatility and align incentives for all stakeholders.

Community Focus: A large portion of tokens is dedicated to ecosystem and community initiatives, supporting long-term adoption and engagement.

A large portion of tokens is dedicated to ecosystem and community initiatives, supporting long-term adoption and engagement. Risk Mitigation: Slow release for team and investors reduces the risk of sudden sell-offs, protecting token value.

Risk Mitigation: Slow release for team and investors reduces the risk of sudden sell-offs, protecting token value.

Transparency: The clear allocation and unlocking timeline provide predictability for investors and participants.

Limitations

No Specific Unlock Dates: While the overall schedule is clear, exact dates for each category's unlocks are not specified in the available data.

No Detailed Usage Breakdown: Specifics on how community and ecosystem tokens are distributed or used are not detailed.

Conclusion

Notcoin's token economics reflect a balanced approach, prioritizing ecosystem development, long-term commitment, and market stability. The structured allocation and unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster sustainable growth, incentivize participation, and protect token value over time.