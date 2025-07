Информация о WaiFU (WAIFU)

W.A.I.F.U stands for Warehousing Accessibility Integration Framework for Using AI Data. WAIFU is a decentralized marketplace and agent training terminal designed to facilitate the buying, selling, and sharing of high-quality training data for AI agents. The WAIFU (Web-based AI Framework Universal Interface) Terminal is a Bloomberg-inspired platform for AI agent integration and deployment. It provides a unified interface for AI engineers to develop, test, and deploy AI agents while leveraging various APIs and data sources. Developers will pay in $WAIFU to access and train agents within the training terminal.