Информация о Team556 (TEAM)

Team556 is a Solana-based cryptocurrency built for the firearms and Second Amendment industry. It provides a decentralized payment solution for retailers, ranges, and manufacturers, helping protect user privacy and reduce financial censorship. Team556 offers real-world utility through its custom-built POS system and dedicated Team556 wallet, allowing businesses to accept payments and manage transactions easily. The project is focused on delivering a full ecosystem designed to support and grow the 2A community with practical, blockchain-based solutions.