Цена SURREAL AI (SURREAL)
+9,64%
+18,65%
+102,23%
+102,23%
Текущая цена SURREAL AI (SURREAL) составляет --. За последние 24 часа SURREAL торговался в диапазоне от $ 0 до $ 0, демонстрируя активную рыночную волатильность. Максимальная цена SURREAL за все время составляет $ 0, а минимальная – $ 0.
Что касается краткосрочной динамики, SURREAL изменился на +9,64% за последний час, на +18,65% за 24 часа и на +102,23% за последние 7 дней. Это дает вам быстрый обзор последних ценовых трендов и рыночной динамики на MEXC.
Текущая рыночная капитализация SURREAL AI составляет $ 36,76K, при 24-часовом объеме торгов --. Циркулируещее обращение SURREAL составляет 999,95M, а общее предложение – 999947317.781994. Полностью разводненная капитализация (FDV) равна $ 36,76K.
За сегодня изменение цены SURREAL AI на USD составило $ 0.
За последние 30 дней изменение цены SURREAL AI на USD составило $ 0.
За последние 60 дней изменение цены SURREAL AI на USD составило $ 0.
За последние 90 дней изменение цены SURREAL AI на USD составило $ 0.
|Период
|Изменение (USD)
|Изменение (%)
|Сегодня
|$ 0
|+18,65%
|30 дней
|$ 0
|--
|60 дней
|$ 0
|--
|90 дней
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
Понимание токеномики SURREAL AI (SURREAL) может дать более глубокое представление о его долгосрочной ценности и потенциале роста. От того, как распределяются токены, до того, как управляется их предложение, токеномика раскрывает основную структуру экономики проекта. Узнайте об обширной токеномике токена SURREAL прямо сейчас!
Цены на криптовалюты подвержены высоким рыночным рискам и волатильности. Вам следует инвестировать в проекты и продукты, с которыми вы знакомы и понимаете риски, связанные с ними. Вы должны тщательно изучить свой инвестиционный опыт, финансовое положение, инвестиционные цели и допустимый риск, а также проконсультироваться с независимым финансовым консультантом перед осуществлением любых инвестиций. Данный материал не следует рассматривать как финансовую консультацию. Прошлые показатели не являются надежным индикатором показателей в будущем. Стоимость ваших инвестиций может как упасть, так и вырасти, и вы можете не получить обратно вложенную сумму. Вы несете полную ответственность за свои инвестиционные решения. MEXC не несет ответственности за любые убытки, которые вы можете понести. Для получения дополнительной информации, пожалуйста, ознакомьтесь с нашим Пользовательским соглашением и Предупреждением о рисках. Пожалуйста, обратите внимание, что данные, касающиеся вышеупомянутой криптовалюты, представленные здесь (например, ее текущая цена в реальном времени), основаны на данных сторонних источников. Они предоставляются вам по принципу "как есть" и исключительно в информационных целях, без каких-либо заверений или гарантий. Ссылки, предоставляемые на сторонние сайты, не находятся под контролем MEXC. MEXC не несет ответственности за надежность и точность сторонних сайтов и их содержимого.