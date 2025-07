Информация о Maxwell (MAXWELL)

Meet Maxwell the Cat: the TikTok-famous feline known for wearing a GoPro and stirring up trouble in the neighborhood. Maxwell, the “terror of the streets,” has inspired a community-driven cryptocurrency, $Maxwell, for cat enthusiasts, meme lovers, and crypto adventurers alike. Now, the infamous TikTok cat with 2.4M followers ready to take over Solana. This project is endorsed by the TikTok owner itself.