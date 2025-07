Информация о Flare AI (FLARE)

​Flare AI is a decentralized platform that integrates advanced AI agents to streamline trading, research, and portfolio management across spot and leveraged markets. Its key features include a Research Agent for analyzing social sentiment and on-chain data, a Solana Agent for executing complex transactions, and a Hyperliquid Agent enabling natural language-based trading. The platform offers real-time analytics, intuitive interfaces, and cross-chain bridging capabilities. Holding Flare tokens provides users with exclusive benefits within the ecosystem.